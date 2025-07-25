150 UPE schools in Luwero operating in dilapidated structures

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The poor state of 150 schools under the Universal Primary Education programme in Luwero district has forced learners to take lessons in nearby churches and tree shades.

The most affected primary schools include Vvumba, Kangave, Nakigoza, Bombo Mixed, Kibanyi, Luwero Boys, Kakabala, Lusenke, Kyanukuzi, Buyuki, Namaliga, and Kyambogo Mixed Primary School.

Others are Galikwoleka RC, Ndejje Junior, Kkoko, Kabulanaka, Lukole UMEA, Kankoole, Nalongo Islamic, Zinunula, Wabitungulu, Bukolwa, Kitanda, St. Mary Ndagga, and Nandere primary schools, among others.

The school classroom blocks are dilapidated, inadequate, and some are on the verge of collapse.

Erastus Kibirango, the LCV Chairperson of Luwero district, explains that the schools were constructed in the 1960s, but since then, they have never been renovated due to limited funds.

Kibirango said that in 2025/25, the district plans to construct and renovate only 35 schools, leaving 115 schools in a poor state due to budget constraints.

Kibirango says that due to the poor state of classroom blocks, schools now host learners in nearby churches and tree shade to ensure that learning takes place.

He adds that in some schools, learners in dilapidated structures have survived being hit by collapsing buildings.

As a result, parents and leaders have embarked on fundraising to erect classroom blocks as they wait for help from the district.

At St Mary’s Ndagga Primary School, the school together with area Member of Parliament Denes Sekabira have embarked on constructing two classroom blocks as they wait for government intervention.

Florence Nalumansi, the headteacher of St Mary Ndagga Primary, explained that the school structures were constructed in 1972 to accommodate fewer learners, and these are dilapidated.

Nalumansi said that since then, they have been waiting for renovation and construction of new structures in vain.

She said that since the school parents are poor and cannot construct new structures, they appealed to appeal to the area MP, Denes Sekabira, for support.

Umar Byantuyo, a primary seven pupil of St Mary Ndagga Primary, also decried disruption from travellers while they are studying under trees.

Denes Sekabira, the Katikamu North Member of Parliament, said he is overwhelmed with requests from several schools seeking renovations, but responded to Ndagga Primary School’s appeal after finding learners studying under trees.

Sekabira said that the government should increase budget allocation towards school construction and renovation.

There are 230 government primary schools, but currently, 150 schools need new classroom blocks or renovation of existing structures.

In 2025/26, the district is planning to spend 1.9 billion shillings on the construction of new classroom blocks in seven schools and the renovation of classrooms in 28 schools at 1.4 billion shillings.

The district will also spend 224 million shillings on the construction of toilets in eight schools.

******

URN