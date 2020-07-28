15 youth found boozing in a bar arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding 15 people who were found drinking at Friends Bar in Nakasero in Central division in Kampala city.

The suspects were picked up on Tuesday in an operation led by Ivan Nduhura, the Operations Commander Kampala Central Police Station –CPS following a tip off.

Police found more than 15 people mostly youth in the bar taking all sorts of beers in violation of the orders to keep all bar closed.

The suspects were taken to CPS where they are expected to record their statements.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“They are detained at CPS Kampala on charges of doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of the infectious disease,” Onyango said.

The arrest of the suspects comes two days after 22 people were picked up from La Venti Bar in Najjera at around 11pm on Sunday evening.

Police stormed the bar after some of the revelers streamed live videos which showed them partying beyond the night time curfew.

Some of the revelers were heard questioning the existence of Covid-19 in Uganda.

A similar operation was carried out by Kiira road police station that led to the arrest of the manager of Cask Lounge at 35 John Babiha (Acacia) Avenue Kampala for flouting the Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

