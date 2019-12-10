15 admitted over suspected outbreak in budaka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fifteen people are admitted at Budaka health center IV in critical condition following a suspected cholera outbreak. The cholera suspects are residents of Sekulo B Sekulo parish in Kadimkoli Sub County in Budaka district.

They were rushed to Budaka health center IV with stomach complications. Dr. Erisa Mulwani, the Budaka District Health Officer, says the victims presented with acute diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration and swollen eyes among others, which are all associated with cholera.

He says the suspected cholera victims are temporally isolated at Budaka health center IV pending relocation to Nansanga cholera isolation Centre for further management. Dr. Mulwani identifies some of the cholera suspects as Timothy Mawulo 18, Emma Gole 17, Joel Famba 13, Esther Namwenge 19, Jordan Famba and Joan Tino.

Dr. Mulwani says they have dispatched samples from the cholera suspects to the Regional labs and Entebbe for examination. ‘’I cannot confirm now that its cholera but we have sent samples to the regional labs and Entebbe. People should be calm,” he said.

He however, says Budaka health center IV lacks the necessary supplies such as drugs, beds; Jik, protective gears, gumboots, and man power to handle the cases.

*******

URN