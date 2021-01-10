132 Rwenzururu subjects released on bail after 4 years in jail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja High Court Judge, Lady Justice Jeanne Rwakakoko has granted bail to 132 inmates who were detained in the different government prisons following the clashes between security forces, civilians and royal guards attached to Rwenzururu kingdom.

They comprise of 17 women and 125 men.

The accused were arrested alongside the Rwenzururu King, HRH Charles Wesley Mumbere and his then premier, Thembo Kisthumbire in 2016.

130 inmates were physically present during the court session while two others who were detained at Luzira’s Murchison Bay and upper prisons respectively could not attend the court proceedings due to persistent network breakdowns which failed the use of Zoom conferencing.

The 132 inmates are part of 192 accused persons who were detained in different government prisons around the country over charges related to treason, terrorism, inciting violence and murder.

Defense lawyers told URN that their team first considered bail for the sick, women and elderly and they are preparing the remaining 60 inmates for release on bail in the shortest time possible.

Their release follows a full day long special International Crimes Division-ICD court session held at Kirinya main prison grounds on Friday.

The accused persons’ lead lawyer, Caleb Alaka argues that his clients had been incarcerated for close to four years and it was just prudent for them to access temporary freedom until the cases against them are expedited.

Alaka further presented four sureties namely, Kule Joseph Muranga, the Rwenzururu kingdom premier, John Byaruhanga, the kingdom’s public relations officer, Justus Kimono, the deputy speaker of the Rwenzururu kingdom and retired Lt. Maate Magwara.

The State Attorney Lilian Omara agreed to the defense lawyers plea and all the agreed terms thereafter.

In her ruling read at the Jinja High Court on Friday night, Rwakakoko granted bail to all the 132 inmates and committed the sureties to a non cash bond of 10 million Shillings.

She further directed that since the accused persons are resident in the districts of Kasese, Ntoroko, Bundibugyo and Kabarole, they should appear before chief magistrates within their areas of jurisdiction every last Friday of the month without fail.

Evans Ochieng, a defense lawyer reveals that after releasing them on bail, the accused persons were given a lead car and cleared to travel to their respective areas of residence throughout the night.

Ochieng further says that allowing accused persons to appear before chief magistrates courts within their districts of origin is sustainable as it relieves them of financial implications involved in commuting to Jinja High Court on a monthly basis.

Ochieng argues that issues surrounding Rwenzururu kingdom crisis are politically motivated and are better solved through dialogue between responsible stakeholders, other than imploring judicial remedies which are inefficient in exhausting such matters.

