11 Nagirinya murder suspects released

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint security team investigating the kidnap and murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya and her part-time driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa, has so far released 11 suspects.

Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI, Flying Squad Unit-FSU, Crime Intelligence –CI and Criminal Investigation Directorate –CID had arrested 18 suspects in the last three weeks of investigation but 11 have since been released.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said some of the suspects had been arrested based on footage captured by Closed Circuit Television-CCTV security cameras on the night Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were kidnapped.

Enanga adds that others were arrested because of the telephone conversation they had with relatives or the prime suspects in the two days Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were missing.

Nagirinya, who was a project coordinator of Community Integrated Development Initiative –CIDI, was kidnapped out her home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, in Kampala at around 11:40 pm as her sister, Benna Lubowa, opened the gate for the duo to drive in.

Security agencies arrested Boda Boda rider, Ivan Makanga because he was captured in CCTV footage seemingly following Nagirinya’s car Spacio UBA 570V which was being chauffeured by the kidnappers.

Enanga said in the CCTV footage, it appeared as if Makanga and his passenger one Mugisha were following kidnappers in Nagirinya car but during investigations, it was established that the duo had no idea of what was happening.

Based on CCTV video, investigators also arrested one Bwire also a Bodaboda rider who was captured following kidnappers as they drove back from Mukono were they had dumped Kitayimbwa and Nagirinya bodies.

Enanga said Bwire, Makanga and Mugisha have since been set free because all investigations methods applied on them have proved they were innocent and were just like other road users who by coincidence followed the car.

CMI has also released, Fortunate Ayebare, who was arrested at Shell Kireka five days after Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa’s bodies were recovered. Police say security agencies arrested Ayebare because her boyfriend called her saying Nagirinya had not been kidnapped but was in security custody.

Enanga said investigators picked her in order to help them arrive to her boyfriend who seemingly had knowledge of what was surrounding Nagirinya’s situation.

During interrogation, CMI and police realized that Ayebare’s boyfriend also called Mugisha had called her based on speculation and didn’t have any connection to the crime. The couple has also been released without charges.

Enanga said six other suspects who had been arrested for attempting to obstruct lawful arrests of suspects in Nagirinya murder were also released. Police say they were defending their colleagues who are Boda Boda riders. Investigators found out that Makanga and Bwire are innocent and thus even those arrested on attempting to block arrest were released.

CMI, CID and FSU have zeroed on four prime suspects who have already recorded an extrajudicial statement confessing to the crime.

These include Koprian Kasolo alias Arsenal, Johnson Lubega alias Rasta aka Eto, Hassan Kisekka alias Masada and Nassif Kalyango alias Muwonge. The joint security team is also hunting for three other suspects including the one who allegedly paid Shillings 130,000 to the killers for the job.

