11 injured as Gateway bus overturns in Rukiga district

The Independent May 25, 2025 NEWS

Wreckage of the bus at the scene. PHOTO URN

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 11 people are nursing injuries following an accident involving a Gateway-bound bus along Ntungamo-Kabale road, Rukiga district.

The accident happened at Rwabahazi village on Sunday at around 6:10 AM.

According to survivors, the driver of the  Scania bus registration number UBM 707X that was heading to Kabale from Kampala failed to negotiate a corner and knocked a female pedestrian identified as Dafuroza Rwakinda.  In the process, the bus also veered off the road, hit a trench and overturned.

As a result, 10 people who were travelling in the bus were injured. The casualties include; Karim Balabye, 54, driver of the bus, and a resident of Bugembe in Jinja district, Asumpta Kyomuhangi, 40, from  Nansana, Ronnie Nowamani, 18,  also from  Nansana in Wakiso District, Blaire  Nowamani, 14, Brandon Nowembabazi, 11, from Kabale district Patience Busingye,49, Benson Kiconco ,55 from Kampala, Pauson Asimwe, 40, from  Rubanda District,  Richard Basisha , 34, a Rwandan national and  Tracy Ninsima, 21,  a resident of Muhanga town council in Rukiga district.

Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region, says that Rwakinda, who is critically injured and others were rushed to Kabale regional referral hospital.

Other casualties are admitted at ROTOM Health Centre in Muhanga town council.  Maate says that the wreckage of the bus has been towed to Muhanga police station for inspection as investigations into the matter continue.

