105 police officers to undergo investigations course

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 105 police officers who were recently deployed to the Criminal Investigations Department will on Monday start an investigations course.

Last month police, passed out 4,800 Probation Police Constables- PPCs and Learner Assistant Inspectors of Police –AIPs of which a number of them were deployed to various directorates including CID.

These and many others have been transferred to CID in the recent reshuffles.

Grace Akullo, the CID director says that the officers require the training to acquaint themselves with investigations work. She says that the course would among other things enable them to acquire skills in investigations, records keeping and most importantly protecting exhibits which have been cited as reasons why police lose several cases in courts.

“On Monday we are opening a course of records management course and exhibits. It has always caused the collapse of cases. This training will be for 105 non-commissioned officers,” Akullo said.

CID last year recorded 215,224 cases but only 74,810 were taken to court. Akullo cited several reasons that include insufficient funding to aid investigations, lack of enough personnel leading to delayed investigations or failure to arrest suspects.

CID in partnership with the office of Director Public Prosecution –DPP and Justice Law and Order Sector –JLOS have already trained more than 200 homicide detectives while 50 others from traffic have been trained in crash investigations.

Akullo also informed IGP that more funding is needed by CID so that detectives can speed up investigations but also there is need to build a large training hall compared to the current ones that only accommodate 50 participants.

URN