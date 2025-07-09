1,000 students reached in drive to demystify menstruation through expressive arts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 1,000 secondary school students participated in a menstrual health demystification campaign that used expressive arts to challenge stigma and normalize menstruation as a natural part of life. The initiative, spearheaded by Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), a youth-focused health rights organization, leveraged edutainment under its “Undo the Taboo” and “GN Trybe” programs to break the silence around menstrual health in schools.

“Edutainment helps overcome the silence and shame around menstruation and creates a safe space where learners feel free to share, which addresses a major barrier to effective menstrual health education in Uganda,” said RAHU CEO Humphrey Nabimanya.

Held under the theme “Youth Innovations for Sustainable Menstrual Health and Hygiene,” the event brought together students from over 20 schools nationwide at the London College of St. Lawrence in Maya. The gathering featured artistic showcases in poetry, fashion, drama, visual art, and dance, each crafted to tackle menstrual health taboos in cultural and school settings.

“The Ministry is committed to making every school a safe and supportive environment for all learners,” said Agnes Ssebowa, Senior Technical Officer for Adolescent and School Health at the Ministry of Health. “We integrate menstrual health into education because it is a matter of human rights and dignity.”

In addition to creative performances, students demonstrated innovations such as incinerator prototypes made from biodegradable materials and affordable, reusable sanitary pads. Panel discussions addressed gaps in menstrual health management (MHM) in schools, including disposal challenges, product accessibility, and limited teacher capacity.

“Talking about menstruation used to make us feel ashamed,” said Luke, a student from the London College of St. Lawrence. “But today, it felt normal.” Seeta High School A-Level Campus emerged as the overall winner of the artistic competition and received UGX 3 million. London College of St. Lawrence took first runner-up with UGX 2 million, while The Academy of St. Lawrence came second runner-up, earning UGX 1 million.

According to the Auditor General’s 2023/24 report, 64% of female students miss school regularly due to lack of menstrual materials and poor Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities. The same report found that 46% of the 48 schools surveyed provided no emergency pads or MHM support. The campaign emphasized that menstrual health is not just a hygiene issue but a matter of dignity, equity, and educational access.

