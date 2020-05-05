100 arrested in Isingiro for illegal entry into Uganda

Isingiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 100 people have been arrested in Isingiro district for crossing into Uganda from Tanzania through the porous routes.

The routes are mainly in the villages of Kakamba, Nyamarungi, Kikagate, Kamwima and Ruborogota.

In March, President Museveni directed the closure of all borders as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

Isingiro District Resident Commissioner Herbert Mugisha says that following the closure of the borders, people have opened and used new different routes.

He said people have turned to use River Kagera to cross into Uganda and the numerous routes stretch to over 50 kilometers.

He also says that ten boats that were being used by the illegal immigrants along River Kagera were destroyed.

Enock Karabanyi, LCI chairperson Kakamba cell said that people have continued to cross to Tanzania to attend to their gardens.

“People are being arrested by police when they are coming back from attending their gardens, they cross in the morning and return in the evening, that’s when they are arrested.” He said.

He wants the government to set up a clinic at the border to aid in testing people who enter the country from Tanzania.

