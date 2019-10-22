10 Police officers secretly charged over Nagirinya murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police Force’s Disciplinary Court has secretly charged 10 police officers arrested in connection to the kidnap and murder of social worker, Maria Nagirinya.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ordered for the arrest of the police officers who did not act after being alerted by relatives about Nagirinya’s kidnap on August 28.

Police’s Professional Standards Unit – PSU arrested three Assistant Superintendents of Police – ASPs and seven Police Constables – PCs.

Museveni’s order came after Nagirinya’s father Francis Lubowa and her uncle Dr Ben Mukwaya blamed police for being complacent when they informed them of how their daughter had been kidnapped alongside her part time driver, Ronald Kitayimbwa.

Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa were kidnapped outside her home gate in Lungujja, Rubaga Division, in Kampala at around 11:40pm. Relatives rushed to Katwe, Natete and Old Kampala police stations where they were toasted up and down until the victim’s Spacio vehicle number UBA 570V was no longer visible on Closed Circuit Television – CCTV cameras.

Police Court Chairperson, Dennis Odongpiny, hesitantly confirmed to URN that the officers have been charged and would return tomorrow. “They appeared yesterday and they will return tomorrow [Wednesday],” said Odongpiny.

He referred URN to Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga for details. But the Police spokesperson has not responded to our inquiries.

Five days ago, URN reported how Police Director for Legal, Erasmus Twaruhukwa had submitted the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution – DPP to decide on whether the arrested police officers were to be charged in criminal or disciplinary courts.

The DPP advised the police force to have the accused officers tried at disciplinary level where they could receive lenient sentences upon conviction. If found guilty at police court, they can be given severe reprimand, demoted, suspended or part of their salary withheld for specified period.

Nagirinya was a project manager at Community Integrated Development Initiative – CIDI. Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence – CMI and police have so far arrested six prime suspects who have been charged in courts.

