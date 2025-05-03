🟥 Police confirm Rajiv Ruparelia dead in road crash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan ASP Luke Owoyesigyire has confirmed that a single fatal crash, on 03/05/2025 at 1:54am on the Entebbe expressway claimed the life of Rajiv Ruparelia (35), son of business tycoon Dr Sudhir Ruparelia.

Owoyesigyire stated that a white Nissan GTR (UAT 638L) crashed, overturned and caught fire at Busabala flyover. “We have been informed that the driver was Rajiv Ruparelia (35) . He died at the scene. Investigations ongoing,” he said.

POLICE STATEMENT

We regret to report a tragic single fatal crash that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 3, 2025, at approximately 01:54 AM at the Busabala Flyover traffic lights, located in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso District.

The crash involved a Nissan GTR motor vehicle registration number UAT 638L, which was traveling from Kajjansi towards Munyonyo. Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle after colliding with temporary pavements installed at the roundabout section of the flyover. The vehicle subsequently overturned and caught fire, leading to the instant death of the driver, identified as Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia.

WATCH: Accident along Kampala Entebbe expressway. One confirmed dead.#GalaxyFMNews pic.twitter.com/oU7NUV8GKv — 100.2 Galaxy FM Zzina! (@GalaxyFMUg) May 2, 2025