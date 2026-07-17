🟥 20 SCHOOL CHILDREN DEAD IN ANOTHER BUS ACCIDENT

Kapchorwa, Uganda | URN | Twenty pupils of King David Junior School, Ndejje, are dead and more than 60 others injured following a tragic road crash involving their school bus at Chekwatit Hill in Kowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District.

The pupils were returning from a study tour on Thursday evening when the bus, registration number UA 108BQ, reportedly developed a mechanical fault, causing the driver to lose control before the vehicle crashed. Chekwatit Hill is widely regarded as one of the country’s leading accident black spots, with a history of fatal crashes.

“We wish to confirm that, following the fatal road traffic crash that occurred yesterday evening at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county, Kapchorwa District, a total of 21 people, comprising 20 pupils and one adult, have so far been confirmed dead. The crash involved an Isuzu bus, registration number UA 108BQ, belonging to King David Junior School, Ndejje, Makindye Division, Kampala. The driver has not yet been identified,” police said.

Hours later, Minister of Local Government Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi, who is on a working tour of Eastern Uganda, visited the scene and confirmed 20 dead.

“We found 9 children in critical condition at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, 16 children receiving treatment at Kaserem Health Centre, 3 children at Bulambuli Health Centre IV, and the rest at Kapchorwa Hospital. Sadly, 20 children and 1 adult, who happens to be the founder and director, Mr Tadeo Ssekade, have gone to be with the Lord,” Balaam said on X.

Sipi Region Police spokesperson Fredmark Chesang confirmed the incident, saying preliminary investigations point to mechanical failure as the likely cause of the crash.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the bus lost control due to a mechanical fault. We have also established from eyewitness accounts that the vehicle made several stopovers before the accident. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash are ongoing,” Chesang said.

Police officers, residents and emergency responders rushed to the scene to rescue the victims, many of whom were trapped in the wreckage, before transporting them to nearby health facilities.

I am deeply moved by the love, compassion, and humanity being demonstrated by the mothers and people of Kapchorwa. What I’m witnessed is truly remarkable. Mothers are caring for the injured King David pupils as though they were their own children. Many have brought their own… pic.twitter.com/HOEcjh0PKB — Barugahara Balaam Ateenyi. (@BalaamBarugahar) July 17, 2026

Chesang urged motorists, particularly those operating passenger vehicles, to ensure their vehicles are mechanically roadworthy before embarking on long journeys, noting that Chekwatit Hill remains one of the most dangerous sections of road in the Sebei sub-region.

The injured pupils were taken to Kapchorwa General Hospital and other nearby health facilities for emergency treatment, while others were taken to Mbale.

Kapchorwa District Health Officer Dr Siraji Masai said medical personnel and volunteers had been mobilised to respond to the influx of casualties.”Our medical teams, together with volunteers, are attending to the injured pupils. Four of the critically injured victims have already been referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for specialised management,” Dr Masai said.

He added that health workers were working around the clock to stabilise the injured while authorities worked to identify those who died and notify their families. Kapchorwa Resident District Commissioner Stanley Bayole commended area residents for their swift response, saying the community played a crucial role in the rescue efforts.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming. People brought bedding, offered transport and joined rescue efforts without hesitation. This is a strong sign of humanity and solidarity during a very difficult moment,” Bayole said.

Security personnel remained at the crash scene as investigations continued. By press time, authorities had not yet released the identities of the deceased, pending notification of their next of kin.

The crash is among the deadliest road accidents involving schoolchildren in Uganda recent years. It’s also one of several others reported across the country in recent weeks. Police said a comprehensive report would be issued after investigations are completed and all victims have been accounted for.

A week ago, a student and teacher were killed after a bus transporting learners from Mwebaze High School in Kakiri collided with a train in Mukono District on Friday morning.

Earlier this month, 14 people were killed in a head-on collision involving a bus belonging to Opit Travellers and a trailer along the Kampala-Gulu Highway in Omoro District.