Zimbabwe to test vehicles imported from Japan for nuclear radiation contamination

Harare, Zimbabwe | Xinhua | Zimbabwe on Tuesday ordered that all motor vehicles being imported from Japan should be inspected for radiation contamination.

The move is meant to ensure that the imported vehicles are free from the radioactive contamination that took place in Japan following the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011.

A notice from the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe chief executive officer Justice Chipuru to importers said that the order was with immediate effect.

“Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe wishes to inform you that it is now a requirement in terms of Statutory Instrument 281 of 2020 titled Radiation Protection (Safety and Security of Radiation Sources) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020, that all vehicles being imported into Zimbabwe from countries which experienced nuclear incidents (Japan) be inspected for radiation contamination with immediate effect,” Chipuru said.

Importers of light motor vehicles will pay an inspection fee of 10 U.S. dollars, while the decontamination fee will be 50 U.S. dollars.

Those importing buses, heavy vehicles, haulage trucks and trailers will pay an inspection fee of 20 U.S. dollars and a decontamination fee of 100 U.S. dollars, he said.

Zimbabwe also recently banned the importation of second-hand motor vehicles which are more than 10 years old from date of manufacture at time of importation in a bid to revitalize its automotive industry and reduce greenhouse emissions.

*****

Xinhua