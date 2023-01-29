Zimbabwe to conduct second measles vaccination campaign

Sunday , January 29 2023
The Independent January 29, 2023 AFRICA Leave a comment

Harare, Zimbabwe | Xinhua | Zimbabwe will roll out the second phase of the measles vaccination campaign in the most affected districts, starting next Monday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said Friday.

The campaign will run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10 targeting children aged five years to below 15 years in the eight most affected districts around the country, the ministry tweeted.

Following the outbreak that was first reported in the country in April 2022, the ministry started a mass vaccination campaign in the affected districts, targeting the age group of six months to 15 years, in a bid to control the outbreak.

