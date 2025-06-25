Zanzibar win inaugural Equity Bank supported African Nations Cup UK

Results for the African Nations Cup UK 2025

FINAL

Zanzibar 0-0 Gambia (🏆Zanzibar won 4-2 0n penalties)

SEMI-FINALS

Gambia 3-0 Madagascar

Zanzibar 0-0 Ghana (Zanzibar win 4-2 on penalties)

PRELIMINARIES

Madagascar 5 – 0 Benin

Gambia 2 – 1 Nigeria.

Ghana 2-0 Uganda

YOUTH TOURNAMENT

Zimbabwe 4-1 Somaliland

Zimbabwe youth are champions.

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Zanzibar are the winners of the inaugural African Nations Cup UK (ANCUK) 2025, a premier event that celebrates African heritage and talent, which had Equity Bank Uganda as a main partner.

The tournament held June 21-22 brought together African diaspora teams in what turned out to be a display of athletic excellence and rich cultural diversity at the Bobby Moore Sports Hub, Parsloes Park, Dagenham.

Officials said that Equity Bank Uganda used the strategic partnership with the Nations Cup held in London to deepen its engagement with the African diaspora, reinforcing its commitment to empower individuals, businesses, and communities across borders.

The bank used the ANCUK 2025 platform to showcase and offer tailored diaspora banking solutions, promote investment opportunities in Uganda, and connect East Africans to global financial services.

Over the years, the Bank has hosted numerous diaspora-focused events across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UK, and the US, offering financial literacy sessions, investment guidance, and bespoke banking solutions. Officials said these events have fostered deeper connections around business, culture, religion, and personal development, enabling Ugandans abroad to stay rooted while thriving globally.