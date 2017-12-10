Zanzibar reach Cecafa Cup semis

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | Zanzibar reached the semi-finals of the Cecafa Cup on Saturday after holding Kenya to a goalless draw in their Cecafa Cup Group A clash in Machakos.

Both teams missed opportunities to collect three points, with the hosts having the dominant possession for the better of match but they could not break down the Zanzibari defence.

Zanzibar became the first team to reach the semi-finals, with a seven-point total.

Kenya occupy second spot on five points, and must now beat bottom team Tanzania on Monday to reach the last four.

Three-time winners Tanzania were knocked out of contention when they lost 2-1 to Rwanda in the early Group A match played at the same venue.

Rwanda took the lead in the 18th minute when Innocent Nshuti connected a Fitina Omborenga right cross to hit a low shot into the side netting.

Daniel Lyanda put Tanzania on level terms ten minutes when he rose above the Rwandan defence to head in the equaliser.

However substitute Abeddy Biramahire killed off any Tanzanian resistance when he scored the winning goals in the 65th minute to ensure Rwanda’s first win in the championships.

Rwanda coach Antoine Hey has stated he is merely using the Cecafa Challenge Cup to prepare his experimental side for next month’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals in Morocco, the competition that exclusively features players who play in the national championships and not abroad.