Youthful entrepreneur to introduce premium global spirits to Ugandan market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entrepreneur Stuart Kasule is introducing a wave of premium international liquor brands to Uganda’s beverage market, aiming to elevate the drinking experience in East Africa.

Pearl Liquors Uganda Ltd., founded by Kasule, who built his career in Australia, is launching three globally recognized brands: Offshore Vodka, Asahi Beverages, including the popular ready-to-drink Vodka Cruisers, and Ley 925 Tequila.

The launch is a result of strategic partnerships with global companies, including Asahi Beverages, a major player in the alcohol industry in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Kasule’s contract with Asahi allows for the distribution of Vodka Cruisers across Uganda and the broader East African region.

Kasule said his strategic goal is to position Uganda as a key market for premium international spirits and to encourage more global brands to invest in Africa, which he believes will boost job creation and tax revenue.

The process of bringing the products to Uganda involved rigorous testing to ensure they meet international quality standards. This included lab analyses for residues, ethanol content and metals by local and international laboratories, including the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, or UNBS.

The launch event, scheduled for later this month, is expected to attract government officials, including the Minister of Investment. Kasule said he is hopeful that discussions with the government will lead to tax reforms to ease high import duties, which have been a significant barrier to the entry of premium global brands.

As Uganda’s urban middle class expands, the demand for premium products that reflect a more cosmopolitan lifestyle also grows.

“People are looking for something different,” Kasule said. “They want to celebrate in style with premium spirits, but they also want something that’s accessible, something they can enjoy at home or at a club.”

Growing local demand

The venture seeks to meet a growing local demand for high-end spirits by offering both luxury and convenience. Kasule’s strategy includes bringing innovative solutions directly to consumers while fostering global partnerships.

One of the company’s first major products, Vodka Cruisers, is designed to make cocktail drinking easier, allowing consumers to enjoy “cocktails on the go,” Kasule said. The bottled cocktails come in flavors such as lemon lime, pineapple, raspberry and blueberry.

Vodka Cruisers are priced at 12,000 to 13,000 Ugandan shillings per bottle, substantially less than the approximately 25,000 shillings often charged for a standard cocktail in Kampala clubs, according to the company. This pricing addresses the trend of at-home entertainment and a preference for in-home relaxation.

In addition to convenience, Kasule’s offerings focus on quality. Offshore Vodka, an alkaline vodka imported from Australia, is described as being smooth and nonacidic, with a starting price of 150,000 to 170,000 shillings per bottle.

The company is also introducing Ley 925 Tequila from Mexico. Prices for the premium tequila range from 400,000 to 600,000 shillings, with a 30-year Grand Reserve variety available for 1.5 million shillings per bottle.

With the introduction of Offshore Vodka, Ley 925 Tequila and Vodka Cruisers, Kasule believes his company is poised to usher in a new era of drinking culture in East Africa.