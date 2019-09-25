Youth demand involvement in oil and gas sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has been asked to involve the youth at all levels in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on Tuesday at a workshop organised by Action Aid, university students and youth in employment said there is less involvement of youth in the management of oil and gas sector despite the country’s biggest population being below 35 years and many are graduates.

Raimon Muhumuza, a member of Bullisa Initiative for Rural Development Organisation –BIRUDO, said despite several oil wells being discovered in the area, youths are only engaged in casual jobs.

Muhumuza says that many youths who have the necessary skills while some need trainings to match the requirements but have been neglected. He adds that jobs like driving trucks and other operating machines are being managed by people from other countries yet several youths have been operating such machinery in the region.

According to Muhumuza, his colleague harvested 700 watermelons which were rejected on grounds that they are not meeting the quality. He says that the government should help the youth improve on the quality of their agriculture produces.

Uganda is estimated to be having 44 million people of which 78 percent are youth below the age of 35 years. While reading the budget for the current fiscal year in June, Finance minister, Matia Kasaijja, said over 600,000 youth are unemployed.

Michael Aboneki, another youth said there is need for the youth to have consistent access to opportunities available in oil and gas sector since Oil is for every Ugandan.

Shubrah Naiga Kasozi, a student from Uganda Christian University said government need to make youths feel they are part of available resources and be mentored to take on management than sidelining them on the excuses of lacking experience.

Kasozi believes opportunities must be created for youth who have graduated in different fields or help them acquire skills that can be added to their university qualification to acquire jobs in oil and gas sector.

