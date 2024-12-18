Yellow fever case identified in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District has registered one case of yellow fever. Arafat Bwambale, the District Surveillance Focal Person says that the case was reported in Bukonzo County East.

Bwambale emphasized the need for the public to embrace sleeping under treated mosquito nets, wearing long-sleeved clothes and closing bedrooms early in the evening hours.

He also encourages the public to go for vaccination at all health facilities in their respective communities.

Last year, Kasese district carried out a yellow fever mass vaccination amidst reports that the district was regarded as one of the high-risk areas in the country because it is surrounded by national parks.

The campaign targeted 95% of the general eligible population aged 9 months to 60 years.

Yellow fever is a viral infection that is spread to humans through a bite from a mosquito carrying the virus.

The disease causes fever, yellowing of the eyes, and bleeding from any body opening including the mouth, nose, and eyes among others.

URN