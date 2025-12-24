YEAR-ENDER: Tuning in to Beijing Time

BEIJING | Xinhua | From the server racks of a São Paulo university to the trading desks of Dubai, the hum of global innovation has changed its tune by late 2025.

When engineers across the world open the “hood” of their newest artificial intelligence (AI) applications, they increasingly find an engine built on open code from Chinese cities of Hangzhou and Beijing.

This quiet ubiquity is the new reality: Chinese open-source models now power nearly 30 percent of global AI usage, surpassing their counterparts in the United States in downloads on major global hosting platforms like Hugging Face, said Imran Khalid, a geostrategic analyst and columnist on international affairs, in a recent column on Eurasia Review.

As 2025 draws to a close, a distinct pattern of China has come into sharper focus: the confluence of high-velocity ingenuity, a revitalized cultural identity, and the strategic patience of institutional planning. This synthesis offers an oasis of certainty in an increasingly volatile age.

Call it “Beijing Time.”

FAST FORWARD: PULSE OF INNOVATION

In 2025, headlines from global financial media have signaled a trend: “Chinese stocks are on fire this year,” “Foreign investors return to China’s stock market,” “U.S. investors are going big on China AI,” and “Goldman forecasts continued growth for Chinese stocks in 2026 as risks fade.” These narratives center around three keywords: prosperity, stability, and ingenuity.

Behind this shift lies the essence of “Beijing Time,” reflecting the famous adage: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” For global observers, 2025 is the year when decades of China’s institutional patience and infrastructure building reached a new tipping point of high-velocity breakthroughs.

This ingenuity is perhaps most visible within China’s innovation clusters, whose efficiency in development has become a primary draw for global capital. Consider the numbers: Earlier this year, DeepSeek, a Hangzhou-based AI startup, successfully trained its R1 model — comparable to OpenAI’s top-tier equivalents — for just 294,000 U.S. dollars. It is a figure so low that venture capitalists initially assumed it was missing zeros.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster ranks first globally in World Intellectual Property Organization’s innovation index. The Nature Index 2025 Research Leaders report showed that China maintained a strong presence in 2024, with 8 out of the top 10 institutions being Chinese.

The most visible signal of this shift manifested not in spreadsheets, but in flight logs. The year 2025 witnessed a new wave of CEO visits to China, as the China Development Forum and Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 hosted an influx of corporate titans.

This institutional interest finds its most concentrated expression at the CIIE, which has morphed from a traditional trade fair into a high-octane “debut economy” incubator. Its 8th edition in early November featured over 4,100 exhibitors — including 290 Fortune 500 giants — unveiling 461 cutting-edge innovations ranging from humanoid robotics to the low-altitude economy.

The Economist published a report in November suggesting that a robotaxi revolution is gaining momentum in China, promising to transform transportation, logistics, and daily urban life. Concurrently, China has emerged as the world’s second-largest developer of new drugs, including cancer treatments, with Western rivals increasingly licensing its firms’ wares.

The article came with a sub-title reading China’s high-speed innovation holds lessons for the world.

China’s massive consumer base, efficient manufacturing networks, and mature direct-to-consumer channels make it an ideal environment for rapid product experimentation. International brands can leverage these advantages to prototype, validate and refine products quickly, reaching market readiness often ahead of conventional development cycles.

Being the world’s factory, China’s persistent focus on R&D means it has become the world’s laboratory, serving as the best testing ground for the latest outcomes of technological revolution and industrial upgrading.

A German Chamber survey reveals that 40 percent of German companies now import innovations from their Chinese subsidiaries back to European headquarters — not just importing products, but leveraging China’s development speed to strengthen global competitiveness.

“A presence in China for multinational companies is not only because China is too big to be missed, but increasingly about harnessing Chinese innovation, technology, and product development to strengthen global competitiveness,” said Denis Depoux, global managing director of Roland Berger.

PRIME TIME: CULTURAL REDISCOVERY TAKES CENTER STAGE

Yet “Beijing Time” resonates beyond boardrooms and R&D labs. It is increasingly pulsing through cultural currents — a rhythm felt by travelers, gamers, and content creators discovering China’s evolving identity in real time.

This year, the term “cool” has become a recurring descriptor used by many foreign media outlets in their coverage of China. While subjective, this shift in tone suggests that aspects of Chinese culture and innovation are attracting attention in ways that differ from previous decades, energized by a remarkable blend of creativity, confidence, and a revitalized sense of identity.

The energy is perhaps most visible on the big screen and in the hands of global collectors. The animated fantasy epic Ne Zha 2 shattered records to become the world’s highest-grossing animated movie, signaling a newfound scale of domestic storytelling.

This imagination extends to global favorites like Labubu, which is part of a broader story: rebranding the “Made in China” label from manufacturing to imagination. Pop Mart’s global footprint illustrates a growing ability to export cultural intellectual property, reminding the world that Chinese creativity can be intimate, idiosyncratic, and incontrovertibly cool.

Digital borders are shifting alongside these physical goods. When TikTok faced a U.S. ban, over 700,000 Americans migrated to the Chinese lifestyle platform Rednote in just 48 hours, calling themselves “TikTok refugees.” This search for authentic connection reached a crescendo when U.S. streamer iShowSpeed brought his 37 million YouTube followers on an unscripted tour through China.

Through his lens, millions witnessed a “reality check” that defied stereotypes, where the technological velocity of 5G-equipped high-speed trains met the Zen philosophy of a Shaolin master: “It’s pain, but it’s life.”

More importantly, the footage showcased the people — from “dancing aunties” to locals bantering with relaxation — revealing a populace that appeared confident, open, and at ease with the world.

“Is China so advanced now? This breaks my 30-year-old understanding of China. I have been deceived by the so-called mainstream media for so many years, and I want to go to China to see,” read a comment on the influencer’s video.

It is a sentiment echoed by journalist and podcast host Jason Smith, who notes that the wave of “very Chinese time” videos on social media reveals a genuine form of connection to the country.

The trending hashtag “#RealChina” reflects a global curiosity that is finally moving beyond the surface. Yet curiosity, while powerful, requires substance to sustain — which brings us to the less visible but more enduring dimension of “Beijing Time.”

THE LONG GAME: CERTAINTY IN AN UNCERTAIN WORLD

In times of growing geopolitical fragmentation, global anxiety, and uncertainty about the future, few countries have been able to articulate a coherent vision of development, stability, and long-term planning. China stands among them.

For the world, China’s predictability is transformative, enabling international partners to plan, align strategies, invest in infrastructure, and collaborate on technology without fear of abrupt policy reversals. This is why the world watches China not with passive interest, but with expectation, said Brazilian scholar Evandro Menezes de Carvalho in a video address at a recent conference held by Global Times.

“A forward-looking China offers more than growth; it provides a sense of tomorrow,” Carvalho said.

That “sense of tomorrow” captures the essence of “Beijing Time.” In an era when many countries struggle with policy continuity beyond electoral cycles, consistency itself has become a competitive advantage.

It is, in essence, reliable time — time that honors its commitments, meets its deadlines, and provides the predictability that global commerce demands.

This certainty finds institutional expression in the rhythmic progression of China’s five-year plans. These sequential frameworks function as a metronome for one of history’s most expansive modernization campaigns. The outgoing 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) has delivered measurable results, while the 15th Five-Year Plan is designed to sustain what Chinese leaders call the “twin miracles” of rapid growth and social stability.

Nobel laureate James Heckman notes that China’s government and enterprises are remarkably pragmatic, quickly discarding ideas that fail. Through extensive social innovation at the local level, they use scientific data to test policies aimed at improving living standards. This pragmatic approach, combined with a willingness to listen to sincere advice, has driven China’s sustained economic success.

Ask global executives why they maintain long-term commitments to China, and they consistently point to this dimension: the stability of directional planning that anchors the velocity. While startups sprint with characteristic speed, multinational corporations navigate by these longer-term coordinates.

The forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan aims to position China for resilience and leadership in a global landscape that will almost certainly become more contested and technology-driven, according to analysis by the World Economic Forum. “Understanding this pivot matters because choices made in the next few years will shape global industrial pathways, investment flows and innovation networks for decades ahead,” the analysis noted.

While the final plan will not be adopted until 2026, the signals emerging now carry weight for international observers and participants alike.

In a diverse global economy, “Beijing Time” has emerged as an increasingly relevant frequency. It stands not as a replacement for other rhythms, but as a unique tempo that offers new possibilities for harmony — a story still being written by those who choose to listen, observe, and tune in. ■