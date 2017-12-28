YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Doris Akol and the `Presidential Handshake

January

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | January is known as a ‘dry month’ both literally and figuratively, therefore when news broke of a shady bonus payment to government officials, there was a sustained ire and condemnation from the public. The intense backlash set the pace for a year dominated by a plan to amend the constitution to enable President Museveni run for a sixth term in 2021.

Jan 2- News emerges of a controversial bonus payment to 42 government officials dubbed a ‘presidential handshake’ for their role in defending Uganda against two oil companies; Tullow and Heritage in arbitration. In 2015, Shs6billion was shared out among officials like URA Commissioner General Dorris Akol, who proposed the pay-out.

Jan 9- Maj Gen. David Muhoozi is appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and promoted to General in an army reshuffle where President Museveni transferred his son, Maj. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, from the post of Commander of Special Forces Command and named him presidential advisor on special operations. Other changes included Maj Gen Wilson Mbadi who is made new Deputy CDF.

Jan 19- Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga directs the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) led by Abdul Katuntu, MP for Bugweri County, to launch a formal investigation into how the Shs6billion presidential handshake was awarded to various government officials.

Jan 30- Muhammad Baswale Kezaala, Democratic Party national chairman, is appointed by President Museveni as Deputy Ambassador to a yet to be designated station. Kezaala was sharply criticised by Uganda Young Democrats, a youth faction of the party for selling out.