YahClick to offer e-services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | YahClick, an internet service provider, which has been in Uganda since 2012, plans to strengthen its business by going further than providing satellite broadband but to also provide solutions in e-healthcare, e-education and e-government services.

In a recent notice, Farhad Khan, the group’s chief commercial officer said by venturing in new areas, they would connect more people, organisations and businesses.

“To make this happen we will be launching our third satellite Al Yah 3 which will extend our coverage to an additional 20 markets on the African continent,” Khan said, adding that once the satellite is commercially launched, their customers can expect more capacity and a wider coverage.