Xiaomi Unveils REDMI Note 15 Series: REDMI Titan Durability Meets Advanced Imaging

Kampala, Uganda, February 6th, 2026 : Xiaomi today announced the launch of REDMI Note 15 Series, comprising three models — REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, REDMI Note 15 Pro, and REDMI Note 15. Defined by REDMI Titan Durability, the lineup highlights long-lasting battery performance, reinforced drop resistance, and enhanced dust and water protection, alongside upgraded imaging capabilities, flagship-level performance, and a seamless user experience.

REDMI Titan Durability, Engineered for Everyday Challenges

Spanning every model, REDMI Titan Durability integrates a long-lasting battery experience, enhanced drop resistance, and comprehensive dust and water resistance — establishing a new durability standard for REDMI Note Series. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G lead the lineup with the most advanced durability features, while all models are engineered to meet the demands of everyday use.

At the core of this upgrade is an enhanced battery experience. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6,500mAh Silicon–Carbon (SiC) Battery with 10% SiC content, paired with 100W HyperCharge³ and 22.5W reverse charging⁴, delivering flagship-level endurance and fast charging. Making its debut in REDMI Note Series, SiC battery technology enables higher energy density within a compact form factor. Across all Pro models, the SiC battery works alongside Xiaomi Surge battery management system, retaining 80% or more capacity after 1,600 charge cycles, equivalent to approximately six years of typical use. REDMI Note 15 features an upgraded 6,000 mAh battery.¹ Reverse charging support across the lineup, including 22.5W or 18W depending on model, adds everyday convenience and flexibility.⁴

Structural durability is reinforced across the series. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G achieved SGS Premium Performance Certification,⁵ verifying resistance to drops, crushing, and bending. Built on REDMI Titan Structure, both models combine a high-strength motherboard, reinforced mid-frame, and multi-layer shock-absorbing design, complemented by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 — together enabling certified drop resistance from heights of up to 2.5 meters.⁷ REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further incorporates an ultra-tough fiberglass back panel²² to improve impact absorption without adding unnecessary weight³¹. The rest of the lineup features a durable structural design that has passed the SGS Comprehensive Shock and Drop-Resistance test,⁶ delivering dependable protection in real-world use.

To deliver comprehensive everyday protection, REDMI Note 15 Series raises the bar for dust and water resistance. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G meet IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards⁸ and are certified to withstand immersion at depths of up to 2 meters for 24 hours⁹. Verified by the TÜV SÜD Smartphone Water-Resistant Endurance Certification,¹⁰ these models incorporate 17 precision-engineered waterproof elements to ensure long-term reliability. REDMI Note 15 Pro and REDMI Note 15 also feature enhanced dust and water resistance designed to handle splashes, spills, and challenging environments. Across the entire lineup, Wet Touch 2.0 ensures the display remains responsive even when the screen or fingertips are wet, allowing smooth operation in everyday conditions.

Elevated Imaging System with Advanced AI

Engineered to deliver exceptional clarity in every shot, REDMI Note 15 Series brings a holistic imaging upgrade to the entire lineup. By combining high-resolution sensors, versatile focal lengths, and advanced AI-empowered photography within its segment.

At the center of this upgrade, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a new 200MP ultimate-clarity camera, powered by the global debut of a 200MP HPE image sensor. This large 1/1.4-inch sensor, together with 2× and 4× optical-level in-sensor zoom, triple-focal-length DAG HDR, and advanced AI processing, delivers detailed, true-to-life images across a wide range of lighting conditions.

The Pro models support five focal lengths from 23mm to 92mm through a single lens, enabling flexible framing for landscapes, street photography, portraits, and close-ups. Meanwhile, REDMI Note 15 features a 108MP super-clear camera system, offering a 3× optical-level telephoto experience that covers perspectives from wide-angle shots to portrait close-ups.

Across the series, imaging is further enhanced with creative and AI-powered tools, including an ultra-clear portrait algorithm, Dynamic shots 2.0 for motion effects, and easy editing with direct sharing to Instagram.²³ Post-processing is easier than ever, with REDMI Note 15 Pro models featuring AI Creativity Assistant¹¹, while REDMI Note 15 offer a suite of AI image editing tools¹² designed for everyday creativity. Across the entire series, AI Remove Reflection and AI Beautify are supported, enabling cleaner images and one-tap enhancements with minimal effort.

Upgraded Performance and Smarter Connectivity

Beyond durability and imaging, REDMI Note 15 Series delivers balanced performance for a wide range of usage scenarios. At the top of the lineup, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 mobile platform and introduces Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system to REDMI Note Series, standing out as the only LHP cooling solution in its price segment and delivering triple the heat-transfer efficiency.³¹

Across the lineup, a new generation of Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets delivers faster performance, smoother graphics, and improved energy efficiency. All models support Google Gemini¹³ and Circle to Search with Google¹⁴, delivering personalized interactions and convenient search. At the top of the series, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further integrates Xiaomi HyperAI¹², delivering more personalized and intelligent AI experiences.¹²

For enhanced connectivity, the flagship-level Xiaomi Offline Communication is introduced on the Pro models,¹⁵ enabling kilometer-level voice transmission even without network coverage. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further benefits from Xiaomi Surge T1S Tuner, delivering stronger and more stable connectivity across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, GPS, and cellular networks.³¹

Immersive Experience With Large Display and Powerful Audio

REDMI Note 15 Series offers an upgraded immersive viewing experience with larger displays and improved clarity. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6.83-inch displays, while REDMI Note 15 Pro, REDMI Note 15 comes equipped with 6.77-inch displays, delivering wide, near-borderless views. With up to 3,200 nits peak brightness, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and triple eye-care certifications, the series ensures both visibility and comfort in various lighting conditions.

Complementing the display, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G introduces a 400% volume boost,¹⁶ while the rest of the lineup offers a 300% volume boost, delivering louder, clearer audio for movies, music, and games.¹⁷

Positioned to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide, REDMI Note 15 Series delivers a well-rounded combination of durability, imaging, performance, and display enhancements. Built on the trusted foundation of REDMI Titan Durability, the lineup is designed to withstand the demands of daily use while delivering high-quality imaging, smooth performance, and a seamless user experience.

Price, Availability, and Promotion²⁴

REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes in Mocha Brown, Glacier Blue, and Black,¹⁸ with three storage variants.²⁰ Suggested retail price starts from UGX 1,676,000/-

REDMI Note 15 Pro comes in Titanium Color¹⁹, Glacier Blue, and Black,¹⁸ with three storage variants.²⁰ Suggested retail price starts from UGX 1,150,000/-

REDMI Note 15 comes in Glacier Blue, Purple, Forest Green, and Black,¹⁸ with four storage variants²⁰. Suggested retail price starts from UGX 820,000/-

Moreover, to celebrate the launch of the new series, When you buy the REDMI NOTE 15 Series during the fast sale offer, you get a FREE Redmi Watch 5 Active worth UGX 22,000/-

The REDMI NOTE 15 Series is now available at ALL Xiaomi Partner Stores across Uganda.

REDMI Note 15 Series Quick Specs

Pro models: (CLICK TO READ >>>>REDMI Note 15 Pro)

Disclaimers

¹ REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G’s battery typical capacity is 6500mAh; REDMI Note 15 Pro’s battery typical capacity is 6500mAh; REDMI Note 15’s battery typical capacity is 6000mAh.

² This is based on theoretical calculations using test data from Xiaomi Internal Labs, simulating daily user habits (one full charge and discharge every 1.5 days). The battery retains 80% or more of its capacity after 1600 battery life cycles, corresponding to over 6 years of typical usage. Actual results may vary depending on testing conditions and usage habits.

³ Please consult the local seller on the availability of the power adapter in the box.

⁴ Supports up to 22.5W (REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G) or 18W (REDMI Note 15 Pro, REDMI Note 15 5G, and REDMI Note 15) wired reverse charging, compatible with devices verified through Xiaomi Internal Labs testing. Actual performance may vary depending on battery conditions and other factors. When using this feature, please ensure your phone has sufficient battery and verify the compatibility of the receiving device.

⁵ The product has obtained SGS 5-stars Premium Performance Certification, indicating that it meets the SGS technical standards for drop resistance, bending resistance, and compression resistance. As a precision electronic product, there is still a risk of damage if the phone falls. Please be careful to avoid drops or collisions.

⁶ The product has passed the SGS Comprehensive Shock & Drop-resistance test.

⁷ The 2.5-meter drop resistance data is certified by SGS. The phone can withstand a drop from a height of 2.5 meters onto a smooth granite surface under SGS-standard testing conditions. Actual results may vary. As a precision electronic device, the phone is still at risk of damage if dropped. Please be careful to avoid drops and collisions.

⁸ The device is certified to be water and dust resistant exclusively under specific laboratory conditions, not corresponding to normal use conditions. The warranty does not cover liquid damage caused by conditions other than test conditions. Ingress protection might deteriorate due to wear and tear, physical damage, and/or disassembly needed for repair. For more information, please see Xiaomi’s official website.

⁹ Please note that the test conditions of water resistance include: submersion in static freshwater up to a depth of 2 meters, up to 24 hours, water temperature with a variance of no more than 5°C compared to the device temperature. Such water resistance features only pertain to specific conditions tested in a laboratory environment, which do not correspond to normal usage conditions by consumers.

¹⁰ The product has passed the TÜV SÜD Smartphone Water-resistant Endurance Certification, meeting 8 test categories based on the PPP: CCB05071A:2025 testing standard. Certificate number: Z2GCN 099551 0585 / Z2GCN 099551 0584 Rev.00. This product is not a professional waterproof device. Its water and dust resistance is not permanent, and protective performance may degrade over time due to daily wear and tear. Do not charge the device while it is wet. Damage caused by liquid immersion is not covered under the warranty.

¹¹ Some of the AI Creativity Assistant features require an internet connection, and may vary by system software and Gallery Editor app versions. Please refer to actual use experience.

¹² Availability of AI features may vary based on region and model. Please check your local website for more information. An internet connection is required. Check responses for accuracy.

¹³ Google and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Check responses. Set up required. Compatibility and availability vary.

¹⁴ Available on select devices, and an internet connection is required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Results may vary depending on visual matches. Google is a trademark of Google LLC.

¹⁵ Xiaomi Offline Communication requires a SIM card and a logged-in Xiaomi account to function. It supports kilometer-level voice calls in open, unobstructed environments. This feature is only available for devices that support Xiaomi Offline Communication. Feature availability may vary by region; please consult local resellers for more details. Actual call quality may vary depending on environmental conditions. Please refer to your actual experience. This feature is not designed or intended for emergency or life-saving communications.

¹⁶ Data compared with the previous generation of each model, respectively. Actual effects may vary due to software and scenarios. Please refer to the actual use.

¹⁷ Data tested by Xiaomi Internal Labs, 300% volume boost refers to 17 levels of volume compared to 15 levels, and actual effects may vary due to software and scenarios. Please refer to the actual use.

¹⁸ Color and material availability may vary between markets.

¹⁹ The term “Titanium Color” refers solely to the product’s color and surface appearance. It does not indicate that the product contains titanium or titanium alloy materials.

²⁰ Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to the storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

²¹ Data obtained from Xiaomi Internal Labs. Actual results may vary. Black and Glacier Blue measure 7.35mm, while Mist Purple measures 7.4mm. Thickness does not include camera bumps or other protrusions. Actual measurements may vary slightly depending on testing methods and environmental conditions.

²² Fiberglass back design available on Black and Glacier Blue.

²³ Feature available via OTA, availability may vary depending on software version, apps, and phone model. Please refer to the actual use.

²⁴ Prices and promotions for different markets may vary due to VAT, taxes, and other factors.

²⁵ Data tested by Xiaomi Internal Labs, actual results may vary.

²⁶ Activated in Game Turbo mode.

²⁷ Availability of Xiaomi HyperOS features, apps, and services may vary depending on region, software version, and phone model.

²⁸ Wi-Fi 6E/Wi-Fi 6 capability may vary based on regional availability and local network support. Wi-Fi connectivity (including Wi-Fi frequency bands, Wi-Fi standards, and other features as ratified in IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications) may vary based on regional availability and local network support. The function may be added via OTA when and where applicable.

²⁹ NFC availability may vary between markets.

³⁰ Connectivity and network bands may vary based on region availability and local operator support.

³¹ Data tested by Xiaomi Internal Labs, compared to REDMI Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

³² Use of eSIM requires a wireless service plan. This service plan may be subject to certain restrictions on use, on switching service providers, and roaming (even after contract expiration). eSIM availability may vary depending on country/region and carrier. For more details, please contact your carrier for more information.

³³ Sales partners and available promotions may vary by market. Please refer to local information for sales availability.

