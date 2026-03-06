Xi urges major provincial economies to gain experience in solving new problems

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged major provincial economies to redouble efforts to gain experience in analyzing new situations and solving new problems.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while taking part in a deliberation with his fellow deputies from the delegation of Jiangsu Province at the fourth session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature.

To fulfill the development goals of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), China must navigate a more complex environment and resolve more deep-seated contradictions, he said.

After listening to presentations from several NPC deputies, Xi laid out the requirements for Jiangsu, an economic powerhouse in east China, to advance economic and social development over the next five years.

With solid foundations, the province should take the lead in developing new quality productive forces, which is crucial to driving high-quality development and enhancing economic competitiveness, Xi said.

Xi urged the province to promote the integrated development of education, technology and talent, and strive to make breakthroughs in original innovation and core technologies in key fields.

Jiangsu should break new ground in upgrading traditional industries, bolstering emerging industries, and making forward-looking plans for future industries, Xi said, calling for new progress in further deepening reform and removing the institutional barriers that hinder the development of new quality productive forces.

Stressing the role that major provincial economies play in underpinning national economic stability, Xi said that Jiangsu needs to continue strengthening its economic resilience and comprehensively integrate into the unified national market, while expanding its high-standard opening up and broadening its access to global markets.

Noting that Chinese modernization is the modernization of common prosperity for all, he said that Jiangsu must take the initiative to tackle such tasks as promoting high-quality and sufficient employment, increasing the incomes of urban and rural residents, and improving basic public services and social security, as part of efforts to explore effective ways to achieve common prosperity for all.

Xi said effective Party governance provides a stronger guarantee for economic and social development, urging earnest efforts to organize and carry out the Party-wide education campaign on establishing and practicing the correct view of what it means to perform well.

He also called for efforts to strengthen public trust through concrete steps in full and rigorous Party self-governance.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event. ■