Xi urges basic research push for original innovations

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for strengthening the strategic, forward-looking, and systematic layout of basic research and supporting scientists and researchers in delivering more original innovations.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on work related to the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

Noting the NSFC’s positive role in advancing basic research and nurturing innovators over the past four decades, Xi urged the foundation to seize the opportunities presented by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and deepen the reform of the science funding system to further refine the funding framework and enhance funding efficiency.

He called on the NSFC to help foster a sound research ecosystem and expand international collaboration, thereby empowering scientists and researchers to yield a greater output of original innovations, and to contribute more to achieving greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology.

The NSFC was established in February 1986 and has become a major channel for national funding of basic research. ■