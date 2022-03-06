World record holder Kipchoge breaks course mark to win Tokyo Marathon

Tokyo, Japan | Xinhua | World record holder Eliud Kipchoge won his fourth major marathon with a course mark at the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Kenyan finished the race in front of the Tokyo railway station with a time of 2:02:40, the fourth-fastest official time in history which is slightly slower than his world record of 2:01:39.

Kipchoge, who retained the Olympic champion last summer at the Tokyo Games, now holds three of the four fastest records ever.

I am so proud to win in the streets of Tokyo, where the people have running in their heart and minds. It’s great to now have won 4 out of the 6 Abbott World Marathon Major races. Finally, I want to say I want this world to unite. My win today is to bring positivity in this world. pic.twitter.com/xBnEvTcPmY — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) March 6, 2022

This is the fourth major marathon Kipchoge has won following victories in Berlin, London, and Chicago.

His compatriot Amos Kipruto finished second in 2:03:13, also beating the course record of 2:03:58 set by Wilson Kipsang of Kenya in 2017. Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola took third in 2:04:14, followed by Japan’s national record holder Kengo Suzuki at fourth in 2:05:28.

In the women’s race, world record holder Kenyan Brigid Kosgei won the title in 2:16:02, cutting the previous course record by one minute and 43 seconds.

Ashete Bekere finished second in 2:17:58 and her fellow Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase finished third in 2:18:18.

