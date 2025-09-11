World benefits from closer BRICS solidarity, cooperation

BEIJING | Xinhua | The virtual BRICS Summit held on Monday has never been more relevant as it came at a time of growing global uncertainties and an intensifying deficit in global governance.

During the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on BRICS countries, which stand at the forefront of the Global South, to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system, advance greater BRICS cooperation, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

The urgency of this call cannot be overstated as the world is facing rising hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism, with trade wars and tariff threats waged by some countries constantly surfacing. At this critical juncture, Xi’s proposals at the BRICS summit strike at the heart of today’s challenges in global governance, charting a course of unity, openness and shared development for the Global South and beyond.

The call for upholding multilateralism and defending international fairness and justice carries particular weight.

History shows that multilateralism is both the common aspiration of humanity and the trend of the times, serving as a cornerstone for peace and development, while the Global Governance Initiative, recently proposed by Xi, is aimed at galvanizing joint global action for a more just and equitable global governance system.

As a leading force within the Global South, BRICS countries are well-placed to drive a positive change in global governance. They should champion true multilateralism, follow the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and steer global governance reform toward amplifying the representation and voice of Global South countries.

Equally important is the reaffirmation of openness and win-win cooperation in the economic realm. Economic globalization is an unstoppable trend of history.

By advocating for an open world economy and resisting protectionism in all its forms, BRICS countries can protect and promote not only their own growth prospects but also the collective well-being of the international community. For the Global South in particular, inclusive economic globalization ensures that development remains a central priority, enabling more equitable access to opportunities and benefits.

The call for upholding solidarity and cooperation to foster synergy for common development is another pillar of advancing greater BRICS cooperation. Representing nearly half of the world’s population and around 30 percent of global economic output, BRICS countries are an increasingly prominent force in the global economy. The closer BRICS countries cooperate, the more resilient, resourceful and effective they are in addressing external risks and challenges — from climate change to geopolitical conflicts.

With significant strengths in markets, resources and industries, BRICS countries should harness their respective strengths, deepen practical cooperation, and make their business, financial, scientific and technological cooperation more productive, thereby consolidating the foundation of the greater BRICS cooperation, creating lasting momentum and broader benefits for people across the world.

At a time when uncertainty overshadows global affairs, BRICS stands as both a stabilizer and a catalyst for change. By upholding multilateralism, openness and solidarity, BRICS countries can not only safeguard the interests of the Global South but also inject new vitality into global governance.

As long as BRICS members remain committed to their founding spirit and deepen their solidarity, they will continue to serve as a beacon of multilateralism, a champion of cooperation and a driving force for shared development. ■