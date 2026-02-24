World Bartender Day puts spotlight on the professionals shaping Uganda’s cocktail culture

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia AKANKWATSA | As Uganda’s nightlife continues to expand, attention is turning to a group of professionals whose influence stretches far beyond the bar counter. Bartenders often unseen architects of the drinking experience are increasingly recognised as tastemakers, brand ambassadors and custodians of responsible consumption.

There is more to a cocktail than its garnish or glassware. At the heart of every memorable serve is the spirit selected, and behind that choice is a bartender weighing flavour profiles, distillation styles and brand identity long before the first pour. A smoky serve built on The Singleton 15 can create a contemplative mood, while a crisp mix featuring Tanqueray No. Ten can lift a drink into something bright and aromatic.

Industry players say these decisions shape how consumers experience brands and return to venues. By selecting one label over another, bartenders influence perception, introduce guests to new products and build long-term loyalty often more effectively than advertising.

The profession is marked annually on February 24 during World Bartender Day, established in 2018 by The Perfect Blend to recognise the craft, creativity and discipline behind the bar.

For Noel Arinaitwe, head bartender at Labanor Bistro, the journey into bartending began with curiosity rather than formal training. He entered hospitality as a waiter, learned coffee-making independently and worked as a barista before gravitating toward cocktails.

“Bartenders do something many people can’t do. Not everyone can craft a sour or an original cocktail,” he says.

What customers see as quick movements behind the bar, Noel says, are the result of years of practice. He studies classic recipes, experiments with infusions and deepens his understanding of spirits after hours. One result is his signature cocktail, Summer Tea, layered with The Singleton 12, bay leaves and tea leaves.

“I wanted something refreshing and easy, but still layered,” he says. “When guests taste it, I want them to experience a journey, not just a drink.”

Despite its growing profile, bartending remains widely misunderstood. Noel says the profession is often reduced to pouring alcohol, with assumptions that bartenders drink excessively.

“Professional bartenders taste, not drink. We have to stay sharp. We are responsible for the experience and safety of our guests,” he explains.

He adds that many people confuse cocktails with high alcohol content. “A cocktail is toned-down alcohol,” he says.

Industry observers note that modern bartenders occupy multiple roles at once—chemist, storyteller, host and brand custodian. They manage stock, track consumer preferences and read the mood of a room, often tailoring recommendations to individual guests and occasions.

That positioning places bartenders at the centre of Uganda’s night-time economy. While bars and lounges generate employment across supply chains, the bartender’s recommendation often determines what is ordered and whether customers return.

According to Simon Lapyem, brand manager for The Singleton, bartenders play a pivotal role in consumer engagement.

“The bridge between our brands and the consumer… When a bartender recommends The Singleton, it’s a moment of discovery.”

That authority, he says, is built on trust. Guests frequently rely on bartenders more than marketing campaigns, particularly when navigating premium spirits. Bartenders also play a frontline role in promoting responsible consumption, including refusing service when necessary.

Melanie Kaita, Reserve Ambassador at Uganda Breweries Limited, echoes the educational value bartenders bring to the industry.

“Bartenders shape how consumers appreciate our portfolio. Whether it’s helping someone understand how to sip Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve properly or explaining the botanicals that make Tanqueray distinct, they are educators. They promote responsible consumption and help build a culture of appreciation rather than excess.”

While patrons gather to celebrate birthdays, reunions and milestones, bartenders work behind the scenes to ensure those moments unfold smoothly. As World Bartender Day is marked on February 24, industry stakeholders say it offers an opportunity to acknowledge the professionals quietly powering Uganda’s entertainment and hospitality sector.