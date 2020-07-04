Works Ministry hands over Katuna one-stop border post to URA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works has handed over the newly constructed one-stop border post administration block at Katuna to Uganda Revenue Authority.

The 10 billion Shillings block which was constructed by Amugoli General Enterprises Limited will host the URA offices, border security teams, a health facility and a canteen among others.

Benon Kajuna, the director of transport in the Works Ministry says that the construction work which started in 2007 was delayed by a protest by the Rwandan government challenging the site of the one-stop border post. According to Rwanda, Uganda was constructing the block in a wetland.

This was also compounded by a shortage of funds and contractors who were conniving to hike the money needed for the construction.

Waiswa Bageya, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works says that the one-stop border post, the sixth of its kind in Uganda is aimed at improving trade between Uganda and the neighbouring countries. According to Bageya, the rusty URA and security offices at Katuna were a shame to Uganda.

Bageya says that the European Union has also spared six billion Shillings to start phase II of the project which includes fencing the gazetted no-mans-land, tarmacking the road within and the parking space. He says that the second phase is set to kick off in this financial year.

He adds that Uganda is in a process of constructing similar facilities at the borders of Chanika in Kisoro district and Ntoroko in Ntoroko district among others.

Katuna town council chairman Nelson Nshangabasheija and Abel Kagumire, the Commissioner for Customs in Uganda Revenue Authority hailed the government for reducing congestion at the border.

