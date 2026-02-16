Workers’ strike disrupts flights at Kenya’s main airport

NAIROBI, KENYA | Xinhua | Kenyan aviation authorities on Monday assured travelers that contingency measures have been put in place to restore normal operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following flight disruptions caused by a workers’ strike.

The labor dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union and the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), which began early Monday, caused delays to several flights, leaving passengers stranded at the airport. The disruption has affected airlines, travelers and businesses at the facility, one of Africa’s busiest aviation hubs, which handles millions of passengers and large volumes of cargo annually.

“Contingency plans have been activated. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for schedule updates,” the Kenya Airports Authority said in a statement issued in Nairobi, reiterating its commitment to safety and operational excellence at all airports.

The labor dispute centers on worker grievances, including the failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement that has been pending since 2015. Workers argued that collective bargaining agreements dating back a decade have not been implemented, leaving staff without promised salary reviews.

The workers’ union had issued a seven-day strike notice, but the aviation regulator later approached the courts in an attempt to avert the strike.

KCAA encouraged passengers to arrive early at airports and remain flexible, as schedules may be adjusted to accommodate ongoing operational challenges.

Kenya Airways, the national carrier, urged passengers to regularly check their flight status following KCAA’s activation of contingency protocols. The airline advised travelers to use its website, mobile app and official communication channels to receive real-time information on any changes to their flights.

“The airline is working closely with KCAA and relevant authorities to manage delays and ensure passenger safety during this period,” it said.

Kenya Airways said that air traffic control delays were affecting some departures and arrivals at the country’s main airport.

KCAA Director General Emile Arao said recovery efforts are ongoing and that flight schedules are being restored in a structured and prioritized manner.

“Passenger backlogs are being cleared in a structured and prioritized manner. Operations are progressively stabilizing, with normal schedules expected to resume as soon as possible,” Arao said in a statement.

He called on passengers to confirm flight details with their airlines before heading to the airport, noting that safety remains the top priority as authorities work to clear passenger backlogs. ■