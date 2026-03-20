Women on the Move at AKA gallery

Three women artists showcase multidisciplinary artworks symbolizing the aspect of challenging stereotypes on women identity and pushing the boundaries of conventional society

ARTS | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | Women are globally known as the pillars of society, and yet their contributions are often overshadowed by societal prejudices that make them vulnerable to self-doubt and other forms of vulnerabilities. This weakness is irrespective of women from different social backgrounds and is passed on from generation to generation, leading to many accepting it as their true identity. But not all women feel subdued by these sexist stereotypes. There’s a group of women who otherwise feel an obligation to reverse this trend through their different roles in society. The exhibition “Women on the Move” featuring multidisciplinary works of three artists at AKA gallery, echoes this positive energy, where the title is a representation of women challenging traditional perceptions and understanding of their gender and stepping outside the boundaries of mainstream society.

Presenting two bodies of work in fashion and design, Isabella Kawamara traverses a multiplicity of themes in her work, including repression, leadership, motherhood and sustainability. In Amin Nvaako 2025, the artist explores the concept of policing women’s bodies through fashion. The fashion installation depicts Afro hairstyles, mini-skirts and bell-bottom pants that were trendy fashions of the 1960s until the early 1970s when they were banned by Ugandan President Idi Amin as a gesture to putting an end to indecent women’s fashion. In spite of the good intentions the decree may have had, it infringed on the rights of women within the context of freedom of expression and, therefore, brought them under subjugation of the law that was indifferent to their social wellbeing. The title Amin Nvaako, is a bold reply to those who wield power and authority to back off from the intrusion of women’s freedom. The act of speaking to power illustrates the boldness of the woman, depicted by the big kinky afro hairstyle she is wearing. This courageous and fearless personality is important for women to challenge the boundaries that keep them subdued or backward.

Through the process of stitching and embroidery Nabir yo is able to weave stories around hope, resilience, identity, heritage and transformation. In her assemblage, Threads of Becoming 2025, the artist probes themes of identity, culture and transformation emphasizing the role and impact each of these has on the woman. The artwork has two distinct features: the braided textile, which, according to the artist, is a reflection of the aspect of heritage and connection, and the botanical forms that suggest growth. In Nabir yo’s world, she believes in her identity as a young African woman with strong roots to her Buganda cultural heritage. She attests to this through the appreciation of traditional African artistic practices like weaving and embroidery, which she incorporates in her work. Equally, she’s a strong believer in transformation as depicted with her connection and appreciation of nature – the botanical forms. As such, she creates this artwork to reflect on the identity of women that needs to shift from the conditioning of traditional societal prejudices and expectations to the contemporary world’s demands that require an ever transformative mindset.

Iyara Karabo’s paintings evoke a sense of spirituality with the monochrome palette and the figures of women often assuming different poses. In Olulimi (mother tongue) the artist paints two figures that’re both lying down, but one has their entire body pressed on the ground, while the other has the torso of her body half raised and seemingly is looking at their partner in an affectionate manner. This composition of two female figures lying side by side illustrates the relationship between mother and child that is strong and spiritual. According to the artist, she says, ‘When a child is born, the first language they speak is that of their mother. This symbolizes the spiritual connection between the child and mother that begins when the child is still in the womb and is only revealed when the child is born.” Within the context of the theme of the exhibition, this painting depicts the significance of human relationships and the world that surrounds them in women’s empowerment.

Through layered textures, colour and forms depicted in the multidisciplinary art on display, these three women artists are able to add their voice to the movement of women’s empowerment and emancipation. The interrogation of themes of resilience, hope, leadership and motherhood brings into good perspective what women go through on a day-to-day basis and yet on many occasions this goes unnoticed by mainstream society. Nonetheless, their relentless efforts to move forward albeit the persistent road blocks; symbolized by the thoughtful and impressive work in this exhibition; is a firm gesture to their strength and boldness that speaks louder than words.

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The exhibition Women on the Move is showing at AKA gallery, located on Bukoto Street Kamwokya, plot 44 next to Alliance Francaise & Goethe Zentrum Kampala offices. Images are courtesy of the artists.