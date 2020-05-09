Woman suffocates to death in restaurant

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A waitress has suffocated to death in a restaurant in Mukono town.

The 22-year-old Kisuki Mbambu was found dead on Saturday morning in the restaurant where she has been residing since the Covid-19 lockdown in compliance with the presidential directive to contain the spread of the pandemic. Her boss, Rachael Nassanga says the deceased locked herself in the poorly ventilated restaurant room and left on a charcoal stove with boiling beans.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson says a team of detectives from Mukono police visited the crime scene and examined the body before taking it to the city mortuary.

Racheal Ssekakubo, the Total Cell local council women secretary asks the government to consider inspecting workplaces thoroughly where people sleep during this period. She notes that the majority of the people risk developing various illnesses by the time the lockdown is lifted.

Wumalu Ssebuyungo, a crime preventer in Mukono was one of the first respondents to the scene.

URN