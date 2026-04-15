MPs question army attire at MPs-elect training in Kyankwanzi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MPs have queried the use of military-style attire by Members-elect at a retreat in Kyankwanzi District.

The concern was raised by Bbaale County MP, Charles Tebandeke, during plenary on Wednesday, 16 March 2026.

He questioned the propriety, and legality, of the National Resistance Movement Party (NRM) Members-elect wearing army-green uniforms during a week-long training at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) that ended on 14 April 2026.

“We have just passed amendments to the UPDF law restricting unauthorised use of military attire. Are we not exposing these members to legal risk?” Tebandeke asked, adding that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is a non-partisan national institution whose symbols should not be monopolised by any political party.

Tebandeke’s concern draws on recent amendments to the UPDF Act, which tighten controls on the use of military uniforms by non-authorised persons.

He also questioned the chain of custody of the uniforms after use, warning of potential abuse or criminality if such attire were to circulate outside controlled environments.

Kalungu West County MP, Joseph Ssewungu, maintained that while training at NALI is not in dispute, the type of uniform worn raises legitimate concerns.

“There are specific uniforms that are not mandatory,” Ssewungu argued, suggesting the need for clearer guidelines to avoid breaching military regulations.

Speaker Anita Annet Among distanced Parliament from the activity, ruling that the Kyankwanzi retreat was a “non-parliamentary” activity.

“It is not within my jurisdiction,” she said, directing that any further clarification be sought from the Executive.

Among emphasised that the House should remain focused on urgent legislative business, particularly the constitutionally mandated budget process.

The Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua, defended the practice, citing civic obligations under the Constitution of Uganda 1995.

He referenced Article 17(2), which obliges citizens to undergo military training when required for national defence, arguing that NALI operationalises this constitutional provision by offering structured leadership and civic education.

“Participants at NALI follow institutional guidelines, including dress code directives authorised by UPDF leadership. The attire remains within the facility,” Obua said, adding that the training is open to all Ugandans.

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SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda