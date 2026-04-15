ULS condemns their obstruction at Ggaba Mobile High Court session

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has issued a formal protest following a series of events at the Ggaba Mobile High Court, where its representatives were allegedly blocked from accessing a presiding judge and forcibly removed from court premises under police guard.

In a protest note dated April 15, 2026, ULS Chief Executive Officer Christine Awori detailed a “gross violation” of legal procedures and the rule of law during the proceedings of Uganda v. Christopher Okello Onyum (Criminal Session Case No. 132 of 2026).

The ULS reports that its representatives were executing their statutory mandate under the ULS Act to assist the courts in matters affecting administration of law.

The society had filed a human rights enforcement application (No. 170 of 2026) against the Attorney General, citing multiple constitutional violations related to the Ggaba proceeding.

According to the protest note, the representatives were blocked from addressing the Presiding Judge regarding the filed application.

The ULS alleges that HW Samuel Twakirye, Deputy Registrar of the High Court Criminal Division, acted under the direction of AIGP Tom Magambo, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), to block their entry.

The legal society also claims that the personnel who had initially received access were reportedly escorted off the premises under police guard, adding that ULS staff were allegedly threatened with arrest and detention should they attempt to return to pursue the application.

The ULS contends that these actions violate the UN Principles on the Basic Role of Lawyers and the IBA Standards of the Independence of Legal Professionals.

Furthermore, the society cited Section 8(1) of the Human Rights (Enforcement) Act, which mandates that a presiding judge must immediately stay proceedings to determine any question raised regarding the violation of fundamental rights.

“Let there be order at Ggaba; Respect the rule of law,” the statement concluded.

The protest was addressed to the Hon. Chief Justice and the Principal Judge, with copies intended for the Director of Public Prosecutions Jonathan Muwaganya, defense Advocates Sarah Awero and Richard Kumbuga.

ULS continues to demand adherence to constitutional standards and the immediate cessation of interference with legal representatives.

Some security officers who spoke on condition of anonymity said ULS needed to address itself to the ingredients of the case before acting.

“The best for them would be probably the Constitutional Court. You can’t interrupt an ongoing court and you expect us to let you go,” the officers said.