Woman arrested in Soroti over alleged murder of husband

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Soroti has arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband.

Sarah Chemutai, a resident of Opiro village in Soroti Sub County was arrested on Friday to help with investigations surrounding circumstances under which her husband, Joseph Edeku was killed.

It’s alleged that Edeku was attacked by unknown assailants at his residence in Opiro Village when he came out of his house to park his bicycle on Thursday night.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police spokesman says whereas none of the assailants has been arrested, preliminary investigation links Chemutai to the murder.

Meanwhile, a suspected thieve is nursing serious injuries at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after he was beaten up by the angry mob.

Bosco Ochana with his accomplice, Julius Ariebet, now in custody, was beaten after they were caught with stolen items.

He was rescued by the Officer in Charge Kengere Police Station, ASP Charles Lubale after receiving a phone call from Peter Agi, the LCII Defense secretary for Kichinjaji Parish in Eastern Division.

Police recovered household items like Solar Panel, Accumulators batteries, Home Theatre Hoofers, power inverter, mattresses, City Bicycle and Housebreaking implements like Hammer, Alien, master keys and pliers.

********

URN