Wobulenzi town council LCIII candidate faces terrorism charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent candidate for LC 3 chairperson seat for Wobulenzi town council, Sam Serunjonji has been granted police bond after he was detained on charges related to terrorism.

Although Serunjonji is running as an independent candidate, he is an National Unity Platform supporter. He was arrested by policemen from Heart Beat Restaurant in Wobulenzi town on Thursday. He was detained with the director of the restaurant Noordeen Kiwanuka.

Serunjonji and Kiwanuka were transferred and detained at Luweero central police station.

They were granted police bond on Friday late in the evening after they were grilled for allegedly masterminding protests in Wobulenzi town to influence the release of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on 18th November this year.

Serunjonji and Kiwanuka are being investigated on general inquiry files of 21/2020 and Wobulenzi 250/2020 on terrorism charges.

Serunjonji says that detectives asked them to explain their role in protests, mention people involved and their political affiliations in the past 10 years.

But Serunjonji denied any role in protests saying he was attending a burial away in Mityana district by the time the protests broke up.

Serunjonji added that there was no way he could know people who burnt property yet he wasn’t around.

Kiwanuka also denied any role in the protests.

In the protests, the supporters burnt a government vehicle registration number UG 1313W and attacked public officers. They also burnt a motor vehicle UAJ 972X, set a blaze Wobulenzi Grade One Magistrate’s Court and attacked Special Police Constable Hannington Sekajugo who was guarding the premises.

The duo was released on police bond but they are supposed to report back on Monday 21st December for further investigations on terrorism activities.

It’s believed that police granted bond to Serunjonji on health grounds after he fell ill due to his diabetic condition.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson said police has not preferred any charge against the suspects but they are still being investigated over their role in the protests.

Ssemwogerere added that the investigations are done on orders of Resident State Attorney to gather more evidence to pin people who destroyed property during the protests.

Following the protests, police in Luweero rounded up over 10 NUP supporters in Wobulenzi town council and charged them with terrorism. They were remanded to Sentema prison by Luweero Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects are charged for contravening sections 7(1) (b) (2) (b) and 7 (1) (b) (2) (c) of the Anti-Terrorism act 2002. They are expected back in court on 22nd December 2020 for mention of their case.

