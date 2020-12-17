Wobulenzi town council LCIII candidate arrested over Kyagulanyi protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luweero has arrested the independent candidate for LCIII chairperson seat for Wobulenzi town council for allegedly masterminding protests.

Sam Serunjonji, the independent candidate but NUP leaning supporter was picked by policemen from Heart Beat restaurant in Wobulenzi town on Thursday at around 12:00pm.

Police later summoned and also detained the director of the restaurant Noordeen Kiwanuka.

The two were immediately transferred to Luweero central police station by Officer in Charge of Wobulenzi police Gideon Byomuhangi.

Byomuhangi declined to explain why Sserunjongi was arrested but said the issues were being handled expeditiously.

Sserunjonji told URN that he was picked on orders of Luweero District Police Commander Abraham Tukundane on allegations that he masterminded protests against the arrest of Kyagulanyi on 18th November this year. Sserunjonji said that he was told that he was named by one suspect arrested earlier on over the protests.

Sserunjonji however denied masterminding the protests saying these occurred while he was away attending a burial in Mityana.

He says that police was fed on lies by one of his rivals in the race for the seat.

Kiwanuka also denied any links to the protests saying by the time they broke up, he was with Byomuhangi and there is no way he could mobilize people to participate in them.

By the time of compiling the report, Sserunjonji and Kiwanuka were yet to be charged with any offence but were still detained at Luweero central police station.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah regional police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but said he was waiting for police report before he can give details on the matter.

Abraham Tukundane, the Luweero District Police Commander was attending a security meeting at Luweero Diocese Guest House.

Police have arrested scores of NUP supporters in Wobulenzi town following protests against arrest Kyagulanyi.

At least ten of those arrested were charged with terrorism and remanded to Sentema prison by Luweero Magistrate Court.

According to the charge sheet, the 10 suspects and others at large on 18th November at Wobulenzi town council, to influence Kyagulanyi Ssentamu without due regard to safety to the property directly involved in the attack burnt government vehicle registration number UG 1313W and attacked public officers.

The suspects also burnt a motor vehicle UAJ 972X, set ablaze Wobulenzi Grade one court and attacked Special Police Constable Haningtone Sekajugo who was guarding the premises.

The suspects contravened sections 7(1) (b) (2) (b) and 7 (1) (b) (2) (c) among others of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002. The suspects are expected back in court on 22nd December 2020 for mention of their case.

Over 40 other suspects were arrested from other towns that include Luweero, Busika, Kikyusa and Zirobwe. They were remanded to Kitalya on charges of common nuisance and disobeying lawful orders.

At least four people were shot dead in Luweero by security officers as they were dispersing the protesters.

URN