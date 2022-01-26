Wife, lawyers demand unconditional release of Kakwenza

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers representing satirical novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija are demanding his immediate release.

On Tuesday, plain-clothed operatives re-arrested Kakwenza from Kitalya prison, moments after he was granted bail.

Kakwenza had been released by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Singiza on a cash bail of 500,000 Shillings. His four sureties executed none cash bond of 10 million Shillings each. He was also ordered to deposit his passport with the court.

Kakwenza applied for bail to seek treatment for torture wounds inflicted on him following his arrest on December 28, 2021, for allegedly using his Twitter handle @KakwenzaRukira to disturb the peace of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his son, Lt General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

After fulfilling his bail conditions, Kakwenza’s lawyers led by Samuel Wanda together with dozens of activists and politicians left for Kitalya to serve the release order to prison authorities and allow Kakwenza to append his signature on the documents. However, he was kidnapped by soldiers suspected to be from the Special Forces Command-SFC.

Kakwenza’s wife Eva Basiima is worried that her husband could undergo torture by the security personnel. She says that Kakwenza needs treatment for the wounds that are all over his body.

His lawyer Samuel Wanda, explained that he handed over the release order documents to the prison officers and demanded to meet the Officer in Charge of Prison. He adds that the prison officers did not allow him to meet the OC and were ignorant regarding the whereabouts of Kakwenza.

According to Wanda, the re-arrest is intended to cover up the torture that Kakwenza faced while in custody.

Wanda says that their legal team is discussing available options in place to ensure Kakwenza’s constitutional rights are respected.

Kakwenza is the author of novels such as the Greedy Barbarian which talks about a dictator who overstays in power and the “Banana Republic,” where he says that writing is treasonous.

*****

URN