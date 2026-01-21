Why what you ‘feed’ your engine matters

COMMENT | REBECCA NASSIWA | A car is rarely just a machine. For most of us, it is a daily partner, helping us to navigate early morning commutes, school runs, traffic jams, and the occasional long drive that offers a break from routine. We rely on it quietly and consistently, often without much thought, until something goes wrong. Yet, like any dependable companion, a car’s performance and longevity are shaped by how well it is cared for.

One of the most overlooked aspects of vehicle care is what goes into the engine. Motorists are generally diligent about refuelling but far less reflective about fuel quality or engine oil choice. And yet, these two elements play a defining role in how a car performs, how efficiently it uses fuel, and how long it remains reliable, particularly under Uganda’s demanding driving conditions.

This is the thinking behind Vivo Energy Uganda’s Unleash the Power campaign. Stripped of marketing language, the idea is a practical one: informed, everyday choices by motorists can significantly influence engine health and driving experience. Two products often referenced in this conversation are Shell Helix Ultra engine oil and Shell V-Power fuel, not as magic fixes, but as examples of how modern automotive science is shaping better vehicle performance.

Engine oil does far more than reduce noise or keep parts moving. It protects the engine from wear, reduces friction, and prevents harmful deposits from building up over time. Shell Helix Ultra, for instance, is a fully synthetic oil developed using Shell’s PurePlus Technology, which converts natural gas into a highly pure base oil.

In practical terms, this purity matters. Cleaner oil helps engines stay cleaner internally, which supports smoother performance and better fuel efficiency over time. It also offers stronger protection against the heat and stress that engines endure in heavy traffic, long journeys, and uneven road conditions, which are realities familiar to many Ugandan drivers.

The fact that Shell Helix Ultra is approved by a range of global vehicle manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Toyota, Volkswagen, Nissan, Audi, Hyundai, Ford, Volvo, Mitsubishi, and Porsche, reflects the broader industry recognition of how critical oil quality has become in modern engines. Today’s vehicles are engineered with tighter tolerances and higher performance expectations; the oil they use must keep pace.

Just as oil protects, fuel powers. But not all fuels perform the same way. Shell V-Power is designed not only to deliver power, but also to help clean and protect vital engine components through its Dynaflex technology. With a high-octane rating of 95, it is formulated to reduce engine knock while improving combustion efficiency.

Over time, deposits can build up inside engines, affecting acceleration, responsiveness, and overall performance. Fuels designed to actively clean the engine help address this gradual decline. For drivers, the benefits are tangible: smoother acceleration, more responsive throttle control, and more consistent power delivery.

Engine oil and fuel should not be viewed in isolation. When a high-quality synthetic oil is paired with a performance-focused fuel, the engine benefits from both protection and efficient power delivery. This integrated approach is what automotive engineers aim for, and it is the same principle that underpins Shell’s involvement in high-performance motorsport, from Formula One with Ferrari to BMW Motorsport.

While everyday driving is far removed from a racetrack, the underlying lesson remains relevant: engines perform best when they are clean, protected, and consistently powered.

Regular vehicle maintenance is not a luxury; it is a necessity. In a context where road conditions are often challenging and breakdowns costly, preventative care is simply sensible. A well-maintained engine runs more quietly, consumes fuel more efficiently, and gives drivers confidence on the road.

Ultimately, the ‘Unleash the Power Within’ is less about selling products and more about encouraging a mindset shift. Paying attention to oil quality and fuel choice is part of responsible vehicle ownership. It is about preserving value, reducing long-term costs, and enjoying a smoother, more reliable drive.

Because when a car runs well, it reflects a driver who understands that good performance is not accidental; it is the result of informed, everyday decisions.

*****

Rebecca Nassiwa is Brand Manager Lubricants at Vivo Energy Uganda