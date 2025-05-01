Why professional associations are important? A case of PRAU

COMMENT | IRENE NAKASIITA | In today’s ever-evolving professional landscape, associations dedicated to specific fields serve as vital catalysts for growth, innovation, and credibility. For the Public Relations (PR) sector in Uganda, the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) stands as a key institution that offers immense value, not only to its members but to the broader society. As the communications landscape continues to transform, PRAU and similar organizations are becoming indispensable in fostering professionalism, setting industry standards, and creating opportunities for personal and collective growth.

When all is said and done, one needs a place where they belong, a forum where they can associate with like-minded people who share their career aspirations, a platform where they can share experiences and learn from each other’s schools of thought on best practices in their field, an Association sums up this, and it is fair to argue there is no better place to start.

According to Dictionary.com, an association is defined as a group of people or organizations that have joined together for a common purpose and have a formal structure. An association can be social, business, or any other type of organization.

Associations regularly organize networking sessions where peers can benchmark from one another by drawing insights into what professionals from other organizations are doing, what they are doing differently, and how they can integrate these best practices in the organizations they represent.

The history of Associations is not clear, but it dates back to 1863, starting with the football fraternity, which formed the Football Association (FA) after realizing different football clubs had sprung up with different rules for the game. They saw the need to establish guidelines that all football clubs would comply with for inclusivity and for the betterment of the sport.

Uganda boasts of over 50 reputable professional Associations across different fields, such as the Uganda Marketers Society (UMS), Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), Uganda Insurers Association, the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), where I serve as the President, the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU), the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), Uganda Bankers Association (UBA), the Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors (UNABCEC), Uganda Law Society (ULS), the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), among others.

Many collaborations have emerged from associations at both individual and organizational level. With over 500 members, it is easy to get in contact with a representative within the network and one can easily gunner the power of coming together as Associations and draw support towards a given goal.

A case in point is the Kiteezi landfill incident, where Uganda Red Cross Society got a lot of humanitarian support from companies and organisations that have representatives in PRAU such as PostBank Uganda, MTN Uganda and the MTN Foundation, ABSA Bank, to mention a few. Some of these conversations were made easy because of PRAU, and being acquaintances, hence demonstrating the collaborative opportunities these Associations bring forth for the professionals that subscribe to them.

Building Professional Expertise: I subscribe to the notion that learning never ceases, and my experience as a PRAU member has been nothing short of enlightening. In our Association, different organizations send through members, who have many years of work experience, exposure and very skilled.

In a world where a lot is constantly changing, staying updated on best practices, trends, and technological advancements is essential. PRAU ensures that members are not left behind by offering a variety of workshops, seminars, and training programs. These events allow professionals to enhance their expertise and remain competitive in a highly dynamic industry.

By maintaining a focus on professional development, PRAU plays a significant role in elevating the standards of public relations practice in Uganda. This focus on continuous learning ensures that public relations practitioners are equipped to handle the complex demands of modern communication, whether managing corporate reputations, crisis communications, or engaging with diverse stakeholders across different platforms.

Promoting ethical standards

One of the most important functions of any professional association is to set and uphold ethical standards within the industry. PRAU serves as the guardian of ethical conduct in the public relations profession, ensuring that its members adhere to the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and honesty. In an era where misinformation and corporate spin can easily undermine trust, the ethical compass provided by PRAU is essential for maintaining the credibility of PR professionals. By aligning its members with ethical guidelines, PRAU helps protect the public from deceptive practices and supports responsible communication. Public relations practitioners who are members of PRAU are expected to adhere to these ethical standards, which foster greater trust between organizations and the public. This is especially vital in Uganda, where trust between businesses, government agencies, and citizens is often fragile. PRAU’s role in promoting ethical communication can ultimately lead to a more informed and engaged citizenry. We are 50 years old, and the ethical standards keep us up in the space.

Fostering networking and collaboration

Another key benefit of professional associations is their role in fostering networking and collaboration. PRAU provides a unique space where PR practitioners, academics, business leaders, and other key stakeholders in Uganda can come together to share insights, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations. This network of professionals allows members to access a wealth of knowledge and resources that might otherwise be out of reach.

Networking opportunities within PRAU are not limited to just the exchange of ideas; they also open doors to career advancement, partnerships, and even job opportunities. Imagine the difference a recommendation from a reputable Association like PRAU would make to one’s Resume or Curriculum Vitae in the face of competition from equally qualified candidates. As PR professionals meet others in their field, they can find mentors, collaborators, and even employers who value the skills and experience they bring to the table. In an industry where reputation and relationships are key, the connections forged through PRAU can have a profound impact on a member’s career trajectory.

Advocacy and representation

A professional association also serves as an advocate for the interests of its members. PRAU plays a crucial role in representing the public relations profession to key stakeholders, including government bodies, businesses, and other professional associations. In many cases, associations like PRAU are instrumental in shaping public policy and fostering an environment conducive to the growth of the profession.

By participating in national discussions and advocating for the value of public relations, PRAU ensures that the interests of its members are recognized and protected. Moreover, PRAU’s advocacy efforts help raise awareness about the importance of PR in shaping the image and reputation of businesses and organizations. This is particularly important in Uganda, where the growing role of media, digital communication, and public opinion requires skilled professionals who can manage and influence perceptions effectively.

Contributing to national development

Public relations (PR) is not just about managing the reputation of corporations or celebrities, it is a key driver of national development. Through effective communication, PR professionals can raise awareness about important social issues, educate the public, and support community development initiatives. PRAU’s members are uniquely positioned to contribute to the development of Uganda by ensuring that the messages reaching the public are not only accurate but also aligned with the nation’s growth goals.

PR professionals can leverage their expertise to promote national campaigns, encourage corporate social responsibility, and provide a voice for underrepresented communities. Through their efforts, they can help shape public discourse and influence decisions that affect the country’s social, political, and economic landscape.

In a nutshell, the Public Relations Association of Uganda exemplifies the profound impact that professional associations can have on their respective fields. By fostering professionalism, upholding ethical standards, facilitating networking, advocating for members, and contributing to national development, PRAU plays a crucial role in advancing the PR profession in Uganda. As the demands of the communications industry continue to grow and evolve, the importance of such associations cannot be overstated. For PR professionals in Uganda, PRAU represents more than just a membership organization—it is an essential institution for professional growth, industry credibility, and national progress.

I implore those who have not yet joined to make the best decision to join now.

For more information, reach us on our website https://www.prau.ug/

Irene Nakasiita is the PRAU President and Director Communications, Resource Mobilization, and Partnerships – Uganda Red Cross Society.