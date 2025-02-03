Why medical insurance is your best friend in tough times

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a country where health emergencies often trigger frantic fundraising drives and buzzing WhatsApp groups, the importance of medical insurance is becoming clearer than ever. Leilah Kamulegeya, the PR, Communications & Marketing Manager at AAR Health Services (Uganda), argues that Ugandans must change their thinking about health insurance coverage.

“Here in Uganda, we have a saying: Ekitakwatako tekikulya—what doesn’t concern you doesn’t bother you,” Kamulegeya begins. “But health concerns all of us. While we enjoy the vibrant chaos of our daily lives, one thing we can’t afford to gamble with is our health.”

According to Kamulegeya, medical emergencies can wreak havoc on both individuals and families, draining finances and leaving loved ones in turmoil.

“We’ve all seen it happen—a family member falls ill, and suddenly there’s a scramble to pool resources. That’s where products like the Munno Mukabi Platinum Cover come in as a safety net,” she explains.

The Munno Mukabi Platinum Cover, a collaborative product by AAR Medical Insurance and Liberty Insurance, provides not just medical coverage but also life insurance, embodying Uganda’s communal spirit. “The name Munno Mukabi, which means ‘a friend in need,’ reflects exactly what this product is about. Instead of relying on WhatsApp group fundraisers, you have a plan that already has your back,” Kamulegeya says.

This comprehensive package caters to individuals, families, small businesses, and corporate organizations. Beyond medical care, the life insurance component ensures financial protection for loved ones in case of unforeseen tragedies like death. “It’s about peace of mind,” she adds.

AAR Medical Insurance’s network includes over 350 hospitals across Uganda, guaranteeing access to quality healthcare wherever you are. “It’s not just for the wealthy or middle class—medical insurance is for anyone who understands life’s unpredictability. It’s a matter of prioritizing long-term security over short-term expenses,” Kamulegeya says.

For employers, Kamulegeya emphasizes the benefits of offering health insurance to staff. “When employees know their health is covered, they’re more motivated and productive. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

She also highlights how health insurance benefits families. “From routine check- ups to major medical procedures, insurance ensures that your family members receive care when they need it. Early treatment helps avoid complications, so you can focus on your work and dreams without worrying about unexpected expenses.”

As Ugandans increasingly embrace financial planning, Kamulegeya encourages everyone to think of health insurance as a necessity, not a luxury. “When we’re not bogged down by medical bills, we can truly live life on our terms. Health insurance is your trusted friend in need, helping you prepare for the worst while hoping for the best.”

In a world where health is priceless, Kamulegeya’s message is clear: “When it comes to health, there’s no such thing as over-preparation. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.”