Why Kampala needs trade order now

COMMENT | JOSEPHA JABO | On Thursday, February 5, 2026 the minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda, addressed journalists at Uganda Media Centre, briefing them about the new trade order, available workspaces in public markets for street vendors and the revival of the Sunday Market. The press conference began with a reminder to all those present that in 1969 the Government of Uganda enacted the Trade (Licensing) Act 1969 to create trade order and that “one is only allowed to trade from a given area only if they have a trade licence.” She confirmed that the street vendors we have seen loitering around Kampala, selling their wares, have been operating illegally on the streets for years.

Whereas the minister initially gave the vendors the deadline Monday, February 9, 2026, to vacate the streets, she magnanimously extended the deadline to give the vendors a two-week (fortnight) grace period. However, once this grace period has expired, street vendors will face arrest and prosecution for illegal trading, and their goods will be confiscated.

For many city dwellers, the implementation of this law is long overdue. This ministerial directive also applies to taxi drivers, plus the thousands of unruly bodabodas who create illegal stages, to the extent that some of them break the law by parking on pavements and street corners!

Seemingly provoked, the very next day, the Lord Mayor-Elect, Ronald Balimwezo, along with some KCCA councillors, held a separate press conference, condemning the minister for “chasing away vendors” and demanding that she “withdraw those directives”.

Being in the opposition does not mean opposing government at every turn. If the Lord Mayor-Elect follows in the footsteps of his predecessor, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, he will cause unnecessary fights and wrangles at City Hall, and Kampala will never develop into a smart, modern capital city we can all be proud of.

The lord mayor-elect should not politick and posture, thinking that defending street vendors will make him ‘a man of the people’ to prolong his political career and secure votes in the next mayoral election. He should act in everyone’s best interests, not just Kampala’s street vendors.

The street vendors must know that currently Kampala’s five divisions have over 75 private markets where they can operate.

In addition, out of the 16 Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)-owned markets, 9 markets have been earmarked, with 2,520 available workspaces. The 9 proposed KCCA markets with 2,520 workspaces currently available for street vendors are Busega Market, Nakawa Market, Luzira Market, Wandegeya Market, City Abattoir, New Ntinda Market, Usafi Market, Kamwokya Market and Nateete Market. In addition, the Sunday Markets that will soon be revived (it has been proposed that they will operate on Allen Road, Johnstone Street and Wilson Road) will operate from 7:30am till 6pm.

Developed countries that adopt urban planning don’t politick over every decision. In the past, political interference was the main reason why the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Master Plan, which includes a Bus Rapid Transit system, has never been fully implemented, and Kampala is still stuck with taxis and bodabodas in 2026. Kampala needs trade order now.

*****

The Writer works for Uganda Media Centre