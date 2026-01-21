Why it is hard to avoid the internet in the world today

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | When the Government of Uganda shut down internet access for four days during the recent election week, it reignited a national debate about how deeply digital connectivity has become embedded in modern life.

Authorities, through the Uganda Communications Commission, justified the decision as necessary to curb misinformation, prevent electoral violence and protect national security.

Internet access was partially restored on Saturday night, January 17, just hours after the presidential results were announced. The move mirrored a similar nationwide shutdown during the 2021 general elections.

The impact was immediate and deeply felt. In Bukoto, Kisaasi, Kyanja and Najeera, mobile money kiosks were overwhelmed with long queues as residents rushed to complete transactions that had stalled during the blackout.

Several users said they had been caught unprepared, unable to purchase basic necessities using their online wallets, including water, pay television subscriptions, transport payments and groceries. The disruption triggered anger, anxiety and, for some, a sense of helplessness.

One businesswoman said, “Some of us are not involved in their politics but we cannot work because of them.” Another resident added, “I sometimes do not understand whether those in government know our daily hustles.”

A Makerere University academic offered a measured perspective: “Maybe if I were in government I would do the same, but I do not think it is the right thing to do given the speed at which the world is moving technologically.”

Some people interviewed compared the shutdown unfavourably to the COVID-19 lockdown period. “COVID was better because even though we were kept home, the internet was on and we could still work and transact,” one resident noted.

Election observer groups also raised concern about the internet blackout, warning that shutdowns restrict access to information, limit transparency, and undermine citizens’ ability to communicate and participate freely in public affairs.

Observers argued that while governments have a duty to maintain order, blanket digital restrictions create more uncertainty and economic disruption than stability.

Uganda today has more than 44 million mobile subscriptions, over 17 million mobile internet users and more than 33 million active mobile money accounts – according to data from UCC and telecos. In the year ending March 2025, mobile money platforms processed over 1.2 billion transactions valued at approximately Shs42 trillion. Digital platforms now support everything from school fees and rent payments to transport services, online shopping and micro-enterprise operations.

Experts in digital governance argue that governments have alternatives to blanket shutdowns. They recommend strengthening real-time fact-checking partnerships with media houses and technology platforms, targeted takedowns of harmful content, improved cyber monitoring, public communication campaigns, and rapid response information centres to counter misinformation. Others suggest investing in digital literacy so citizens can better distinguish credible information from falsehoods.

Ride-hailing riders on platforms such as SafeBoda and Faras, online traders, delivery workers and freelancers depend on continuous connectivity for daily income. When the internet disappears, their earnings stop instantly.

While national security concerns remain valid, Uganda’s experience shows that the economic and social costs of shutdowns are rising sharply. In a fast-digitising society, the internet is no longer a convenience. It is essential infrastructure — and increasingly difficult to switch off without widespread consequences.