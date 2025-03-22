Why does Trump want to dismantle U.S. Education Department?

WASHINGTON, the United States | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that he said would “begin eliminating the federal Department of Education once and for all.”

This move, as local media described it, fulfilled decades of conservative ambition to get rid of the agency. Why do some want the department shut down? What would it mean for students? And can it actually be dismantled? Here’s what we know.

WHY DO SOME WANT IT GONE?

Noting that the Education Department is “doing us no good,” Trump said that he is going to “shut it down as quickly as possible.”

While local education departments primarily control how their schools are run, the federal department sets academic standards, guides schools through regulatory compliance, and interprets civil rights laws. Trump said that the order’s goal was to “return our students to the states.”

Trump has long criticized the Education Department, arguing that despite significant federal investment in education, the quality of education has not met expectations, citing deficiencies in American students’ skills in reading, math and other areas.

He said schools could compete with European countries and China under a new system without the Education Department.

Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, said the department has done little more than lining the pockets of bureaucrats and activists.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan said Thursday on social media that “Democrats want federal bureaucrats to control your child’s school. Republicans want to give parents the choice to do what’s best for their children.”

Additionally, Trump has accused the department of being filled with individuals holding left-wing ideologies, even describing it as a hotbed of “radicals, zealots and Marxists.”

Under the former U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration, the department was fiercely criticized as being overly deferential to teachers’ unions and overreaching on certain issues, such as student loan forgiveness and its interpretations of civil rights laws on behalf of transgender students, according to The New York Times.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR STUDENTS?

Among the Education Department’s most significant functions is administering federal student aid programs, providing billions in grants, work-study funds and loans to more than 13 million students. The agency also oversees programs addressing special education, English-language acquisition and education for disadvantaged students.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said ahead of Thursday’s signing that the order would move to “greatly minimize the agency,” but certain “critical functions” like student loans and administering grants for at-risk students would remain under the agency’s umbrella.

Trump said those functions would be preserved but “redistributed to various other agencies and departments that will take very good care of them.”

However, polling shows that Trump’s move is broadly unpopular. It was called an “unlawful decision” and a “betrayal to students, parents and educators” in a joint statement from Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Rep. Grace Meng and Education Task Force Chair Rep. Mark Takano.

“The Trump administration is denying the next generation the resources they need to succeed in order to pay for tax breaks for billionaires,” the statement said.

Committee on Education and Workforce Ranking Member Bobby Scott called the executive order “reckless” and argued in a statement that it would put “low-income students, students of color, students with disabilities and rural students at risk.”

A Quinnipiac University survey conducted on March 6-10 found that 60 percent of registered voters opposed the plan. Just 1 percent of Democrats are in favor of the move, while 98 percent oppose it.

CAN IT REALLY BE SHUT DOWN?

No U.S. president has ever successfully closed a cabinet-level agency enshrined in law before. Scrapping the Educational Department, which was created in 1979, would require congressional approval.

Abolishing it would face major obstacles from Democrats in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to overcome filibusters and advance measures to final votes. Republicans currently hold 53 seats.

But Trump has already taken significant steps that have limited the agency’s operations and authority. Nearly half of the Education Department’s employees have been put on notice they could be laid off, local media reported. Trump said Thursday that the “reduction in force” was successful.

Although Trump officials acknowledge they don’t have the necessary votes to dissolve the department, it’s suggested that Trump’s order could still starve it of funds and staff.

According to administration officials, Trump’s executive order directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure,” which could include reorganizing certain functions, appointing a leadership aligned with the downsizing goal, and potentially returning specific authorities to states where federal law permits, The Guardian said.■