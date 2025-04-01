Who is Tony Kinyera, the new ISO Deputy Director?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Internal Security Organization (ISO) has a new Director Major (rtd) Arthur Mugyenyi, and his Deputy, Tony Kinyera Apecu.

Kinyera replaces Col Emma Katabazi, who was the Deputy Director of ISO. Museveni made the changes on Tuesday, replacing the topmost positions at the helm of the national intelligence agency. Mugyenyi was appointed to replace Brigadier Charles Oluka, who passed on in January.

Kinyera profile

Born on January 25, 1977, in Nebbi District, Kinyera has an impressive academic and professional background. Kinyera’s educational journey began at St. Peter’s College Tororo, where he completed his O and A levels between 1992 and 1998.

He then proceeded to Makerere University, Kampala, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Development Studies in 2001.

Kinyera furthered his studies at the University of York in the United Kingdom, earning a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Management in 2012.

In recent years, Kinyera has pursued advanced studies, including another Master’s Degree, a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Social Studies from Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) in 2023. He is currently a PhD candidate in Social Studies, majoring in Political Studies and minoring in Political Economy, at MISR.

He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in International Security and Diplomacy from Galilea Institute of International Development in Israel. Kinyera has had a distinguished career in the Internal Security Organization.

He began as an Operative Officer in the Directorate of Collection from 2003 to 2005 and later served as Deputy DISO in Oyam District from 2005 to 2007.

Kinyera then joined ISO Headquarters, holding various positions, including: Analyst, Central Analysis Unit (2007-2011) at ISO headquarters, Section Head, Regional Analysis, Directorate of Analysis (2011-2016), Head, Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) (2016-2021) Deputy Director, Political Affairs (2020-2023) and Director, Analysis and Information Production (D/AIP) (2022-2025),

According to sources, throughout his career, Kinyera has demonstrated expertise in security and intelligence, by attending specialized trainings in Moscow, Israel, Germany, Canada, USA, and South Africa among others.

Kinyera and his Mugyenyi now wait to be vetted by Parliament before approval.

