WHO , EU medicines agency to meet on AstraZeneca vaccine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health officials from the UN and the European Union will meet this week on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several more countries suspended its use, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists that WHO’s Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety has been reviewing available data on the vaccine and will meet with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday.

Germany, France Italy and Spain have become the latest countries to temporarily halt the use of the shot, following reports of blood clots in people who received the vaccine from two batches produced in Europe. The use of the vaccine was also suspended in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on grounds that some of the people who received it developed blood clots while others died.

“This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to vaccination, but it’s routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place”, Tedros said.

Dr Mariângela Simão, a WHO Assistant Secretary-General, said the agency is working very closely with the medicines agency and with national regulatory authorities across the globe in assessing the adverse effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine and all other vaccines.

“The WHO has not received reports about “thrombo-embolic events” in other parts of the world, she added.

Tedros stressed that “the greatest threat” most countries face now is lack of access to vaccines, saying he receives calls from leaders worldwide “almost every day” asking when their nations will receive doses through the COVAX initiative.

Dr Alfred Driwale, the program manager of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization-UNEPI, announced yesterday that Uganda will not halt the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying no severe effects have been reported so far.

“…We have not received any complaints of severe reactions here among people who got the vaccine. The vaccine is safe and can protect against severe disease or death,” Driwale said. According to the Health Ministry, the AstraZeneca vaccine provides immunity against severe forms of the disease or even death by over 70 per cent.

Dr Driwale says the vaccine is the safest option to avoid death at the moment.

