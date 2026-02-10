When voters say ‘enough is enough’

COMMENT | NANTEZA SARAH KYOBE | In Uganda’s just-concluded 2026 general elections, many prominent politicians, including long-serving lawmakers and key cabinet members, were voted out nationwide as voters chose new representatives over established figures.

This event signalled a major upheaval in Parliament since the introduction of multiparty politics in 2005. The power dynamics within Uganda’s political landscape were transformed in ways that perhaps even some political analysts did not fully anticipate.

The election results showed significant political change, with many veteran MPs and senior lawmakers losing their seats, reflecting voters’ growing demand for change and accountability.

Citizens expressed their desire for representatives who are more attuned to the pressing issues facing the populace, such as economic hardships and the quest for improved governance.

This shift in voter sentiment underscores a broader trend in which established political figures are increasingly viewed with scepticism, leading constituents to seek new leaders who promise fresh perspectives and dynamic approaches to addressing the nation’s challenges.

Notable parliamentary losses included Ssegona from Busiro East, defeated by Emmanuel Magoola, an independent aligned with the NUP; Abed Bwanika Kimanya-Kabonera, who lost to NUP’s Patrick Kuteesa; Abdu Katuntu of Bugweri County, who was outrun by independent candidate Sadala Wandera Stella Nankwanga; and Barnabas Tinkasimire, MP for Buyaga West, who was also unseated.

Many of these changes reflect a growing grassroots movement that has energized voters across demographics, particularly youth, who are dissatisfied with the status quo and increasingly motivated to effect change at the ballot box. Mathias Mpuuga in Nyendo–Mukungwe was defeated by NUP’s Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira, and Lutamaguzi Ssemakula in Nakaseke South lost to NRM’s Charles Nsereko. Similarly, Asuman Basalirwa of Bugiri Municipality was defeated by NRM’s Francis Oketcho.

The electoral defeats of these well-known incumbents not only illustrate the electorate’s shifting allegiances but also signal a demand for representatives who prioritize community engagement and responsiveness over long-standing political ties. The discontent is further articulated through the victories of relatively unknown challengers, suggesting a desire for more grounded and community-focused representation.

Other notable losers included Buhweju County MP Francis Twijukye and Theodore Ssekikubo of Lwemiyaga County, both of whom were unseated by their opponents. Key figures like Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda in Kira Municipality were beaten by NUP’s George Musisi; Muwanga Kivumbi lost in Butambala; Aisha Kabanda, the Butambala Woman MP, and Joyce Bagala, the Mityana Woman MP, also faced defeat.

These results may indicate a broader ideological shift within the electorate, as many voters seem to prioritize candidates’ alignment with emerging political movements over traditional party loyalties that have historically shaped voter behaviour. Veteran politician Sarah Achieng Opendi, former Tororo District Woman MP and minister in President Museveni’s government, was unseated by young advocate Akoth Angela.

This particular loss highlights a broader inclination among voters to favour youthfulness, energy, and innovative ideas over established political tenures that have often been perceived as stagnant or unapproachable.

The election also impacted the Cabinet, with at least 10 senior ministers and government officials losing their parliamentary races. The key defeated ministers include Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip and NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, who lost the Ajuri County seat to Fred Jalameso of UPC; David Bahati, State Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, who lost the Ndorwa West County seat after failing to get the NRM ticket and running as an independent; and Beatrice Anywar, the state minister for environment was defeated in Kitgum Municipality.

Additionally, Henry Okello Oryem, a long-time state minister for foreign affairs, lost in Chwa County, and Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister for primary education, was defeated in the Moyo District Woman MP race by Benedetta Chandia Kodili, the NRM candidate. These significant trends suggest a potential reconfiguration of political loyalties and an evolving landscape that prioritizes responsibility and transparency.

It’s not surprising that voters chose this path; members of Parliament often stay in Kampala, preoccupied with parliamentary duties and neglecting their voters’ needs and concerns, which require active engagement and parliamentary discourse. However, MPs return to their districts primarily in pursuit of another term.

This time, voters are expressing their discontent; thus, they are electing individuals they believe share their concerns and are committed to advocating for substantial changes in their communities.

I hope that the newly elected MPs will not imitate the behaviour of those who have been ousted. Instead, they should take responsibility and ownership for the issues that matter most to their citizens, engage in meaningful dialogue, promote transparency, and actively work to empower the people they serve. The responsibility now falls on this new generation of leaders to reshape Uganda’s political narrative and pave the way for better representation, ultimately leading to a brighter future for all citizens.

Nanteza Sarah Kyobe works with Uganda Media Centre