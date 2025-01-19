What’s behind Israel’s approval of Hamas ceasefire deal?

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL | Xinhua | The Israeli government on Saturday approved a ceasefire agreement aimed at the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, following a lengthy cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Israel’s decision to move forward with the ceasefire deal with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, 469 days after the outbreak of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, highlights deep divisions within Israeli society and reflects an attempt to balance opposing factions.

COMPETING PRESSURES

On one side, a liberal camp, largely composed of center-left voters currently in the opposition, has staged massive demonstrations demanding an immediate ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages taken to Gaza, which currently stands at 98.

On the other side, many supporters of the far-right conservative government have opposed the deal, arguing that Hamas, labeled a terrorist organization, should never be negotiated with.

They fear that yielding to Hamas’s demands for massive Palestinian prisoner releases and a halt to hostilities could endanger Israel once more, potentially leading to “a second Oct. 7.”

Caught in the middle of these competing pressures is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who in November 2023 approved a deal that secured the release of 80 Israeli hostages. Since then, for over a year, he did not approve another deal, with the number of hostages decreasing only due to Israeli army rescue operations.

Critics of Netanyahu claim that he has delayed a comprehensive deal for political reasons, primarily to safeguard his position as prime minister.

Far-right factions, such as the Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the Religious Zionist Party, headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, opposed the deal, with Ben-Gvir threatening to resign from the government should a deal be approved, further complicating the political situation and possibly triggering general elections.

Polls conducted in Israel since the onset of the conflict suggest that the opposition now has a clear lead, with only around 40 percent support for the ruling coalition.

Furthermore, according to most polls, if former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were to return to politics and establish a new party, the opposition’s lead could grow even larger.

WHY NOW?

Netanyahu’s political survival is also tied to the ongoing corruption trials against him, with charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Critics suggested that Netanyahu fears the acceleration of his trial if he ends his term as prime minister, which has influenced his handling of the ceasefire deal.

However, Netanyahu no longer depends on these far-right factions to maintain his coalition. In September last year, he bolstered his government by adding the opposition New Hope party and appointing its leader, Gideon Sa’ar, as foreign minister.

Netanyahu’s supporters argue that the timing of the ceasefire deal is appropriate, as the Israeli army has accomplished most of its objectives in Gaza, weakening Hamas, and has also made significant progress against Hezbollah in Lebanon. These military successes, coupled with a shifting regional landscape, have created favorable conditions for a ceasefire deal.

Nimrod Goren, president of Mitvim, the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, told Xinhua that Israel’s significant military victories in Syria and against Hezbollah have bolstered its position, making it feel more secure.

At the same time, Goren pointed out that Hamas, under sustained pressure, likely acknowledged the need for a temporary respite to recalibrate its strategy, making both sides more willing to accept terms they previously rejected.

Netanyahu’s critics, however, contend that he was forced to yield to pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who demanded the deal be finalized before his inauguration on Jan. 20. They mentioned that a similar deal was proposed in May, only to be rejected by Netanyahu for political calculations.

Yonatan Freeman, an international relations expert at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, told Xinhua that Israel’s motivation for the deal is twofold: to secure the release of the hostages, which is a priority for the public and the government, and to pave the way for a new chapter under the Trump administration.

As Netanyahu navigates these internal political pressures, his ability to balance the demands of both allies and critics will be crucial in determining the success of the ceasefire deal and its long-term consequences for Israel.■