What explains the rise in suicide cases?

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The 26% increase in suicide cases recorded by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in the last year has raised eyebrows.

According to CID Director Tom Magambo, statistics show that 218 suicide cases were recorded in 2024, compared to 165 cases recorded in 2023.

Most of the cases involved young people such as teenagers and young adults in their early or late 20s. Some of the suicide cases recorded by CID include one of a 17-year-old Senior Five student, Hawa Nantongo, who ended her life in June after reportedly being forced by her mother to do a science combination against her wish for arts.

Nantongo was a student at Ntake SSS in Wampewo, Kasangati town council, in Wakiso district. Police investigation discovered that Nantongo covered her face and escaped from the dormitory and hanged herself on a tree.

Before committing suicide, she left a letter expressing her anger with her mother, who never respected her wishes. She also told her friends that she had been forced to do Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics (BCM) yet preferred Divinity, Economics and Luganda.

Another student suicide case happened in March at Bucolic village, Bukomolo parish, in Budaka district. Kolovina Naisiga was found hanging dead in her room, and it was suspected that she was pregnant.

Psychologist Prof Edward Bantu explains that young people’s suicide incidents are emanating from a lack of persons with whom they can share their emotions.

Prof Bantu says parents are not in the lives of their children, which has made them feel lonely, and they end up feeling rejected.

The early signs of a student or young person facing psychological challenges include self-handicapping behavior such as refusal to partake in certain activities which they used to enjoy and they are often withdrawn.

Other suicide incidents include John Birungi Babirukamu, a seasoned digital marketing specialist and general manager at Hedge Marketing, who jumped to death from Tagore apartments on Mawanda Road. Before his death, Babirukamu wrote on the family WhatsApp that he was an inconvenience in life and death.

“I apologize for being an inconvenience in death as I was in life. I have given it my all, and now I find myself with only emptiness. I do sincerely love you all and hope you find it in your hearts to forgive me. Kiss my nieces and nephews for me. They are the last joy that I held onto,” Babirukamu wrote.

Two foreigners, an Indian and a Chinese, also committed suicide at Skyz Hotel-Naguru and Golden Hotel in Nakawa. The Indian was Shukla Chirangkumar, who jumped from the fourth floor, breaking his arm. The Chinese was Ji Feng, who also jumped from the fourth floor and was seen by soldiers guarding the hotel.

****

URN