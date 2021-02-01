Western FDC youth parliamentary candidate holds procession in Mbarara town

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have allowed a procession by Denmark Adios Beinomugisha, the Forum for Democratic Change Youth Candidate for the Western Youth parliamentary election.

Beinomugisha started his procession from the gate of Bishop Stuart University at 10: 00 Am, drove through Kakoba, Mbaguta, Garage and High streets as police followed behind.

The Police officers led by John Tibesigwa, the Operations Commander Mbarara Police Station abandoned the chase and left Beinomugisha to proceed with his procession to at Ntare High School in Mbarara city where the Western youth parliamentary polls are ongoing.

There was a standoff between the police and Beinomugisha as he tried to lead a procession of his supporters into the polling venue.

However, the Mbarara District Police Commander, John Rutaagira, stopped the delegates from entering the venue, saying they need to be verified.

Beinomugisha says it is his right to hold a peaceful procession and faulted police for attempting to stop him. Earlier in the morning, the Rwizi Region Police Commander, said they had deployed heavily to avert any chaos.

He disclosed that they had received information that some youths had planned to create chaos during or after the polls. Six candidates are running for the Western youth parliamentary seat.

They include NRM’s Edson Rugumayo, FDC’s Denmark Adios Beineomugisha, Edwin Muhumuza, Arnold Turwomwe, Paul Kato and James Kamukama.

At least 2024 youth delegates from the 38 districts that form the Kigezi, Ankole, Bunyoro, and Rwenzori region are casting their ballot to elect their next MP.

The election kicked off around midday because of the late arrival of some of the delegates, who were allegedly hidden by the candidates in some hotels.

********

URN